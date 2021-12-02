Double Your Impact: Supporting lung health in Surrey

Canadian business icon Jim Pattison is making a $4-million matching donation to support Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s fundraising campaign to upgrade equipment inside the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre. In this video series, join us in exploring some of the 56 clinics providing vital health care for the community.

The current Surrey Hospitals Foundation campaign supports the care provided at the 56 clinics at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre, including the Lung Health Clinic.

The Lung Health Clinic provides lung diagnostics, patient education and specialist consultations to people of all ages who have conditions that make regular breathing difficult.

Home to three specialty clinics – Severe COPD Clinic, Severe Asthma Clinic and the Interstitial Lung Disease Clinic – the clinics are unique in that patients receive a multi-disciplinary approach to their lung health.

“Not only do the patients see their Physicians, they also see Respiratory Therapists at the same time, they get education, and they also see Dieticians and Social Workers, if required,” says pulmonologist Dr. Surinder Janda.

While 10 years ago the clinics may have operated just three days a week with one or two physicians, today four or five pulmonologists work at the clinic at a given time, treating patients five days a week, Dr. Janda notes.

Today, the Lung Health Clinic is one of the busiest and most advanced in BC. It provides urgent pre-operative testing of lung cancer patients who require surgery from BC’s busiest Thoracic Surgery Group at Surrey Memorial Hospital, and the offers urgent pulmonary function testing for patients enrolled in Fraser Health’s Post-COVID Clinic.

Additionally, Surrey’s lung health team was the first in Western Canada to offer bronchial thermoplasty surgery for severe asthmatics – a treatment funded by the Foundation.

The Lung Health Clinic Clinic is one of 56 specialty clinics at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre.

