Double Your Impact: Help Surrey clinic address chronic pain

Canadian business icon Jim Pattison is making a $4-million matching donation to support Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s fundraising campaign to upgrade equipment inside the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre. In this video series, join us in exploring some of the 56 clinics providing vital health care for the community.

Leading-edge treatment requires leading-edge tools. The current Surrey Hospitals Foundation campaign aims to continue that legacy in support of several clinics, including the Chronic Pain Clinic at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre.

“It’s been very exciting to help grow and shape the program over time, and it’s exciting to see that we have made progress, and we’re able to serve more people,” says Dr. Aaron Macinnes, a physician with the Chronic Pain Clinic. “At the same time, it’s exciting to see what we can do in the future. We know that one in five people do suffer from chronic pain, so if we look at the 2 million people who live in Fraser Health, that’s a significant number of our population.”

The demand and need for the Chronic Pain Clinic reaches across the whole health authority – reflected in the approximately 2,000 patient visits every month.

One of 56 specialty clinics at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre, the clinic is the only specialized clinic in Fraser Health that offers pain management through assessment, education, specialized interventional procedures, and self-management techniques for people experiencing chronic pain.

The clinical team, which includes Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists, Psychologists, Social Workers, Pharmacists and administrative staff, work together to help patients experiencing chronic pain. In fact, the team won the prestigious John F. McCreary Award from UBC for Interprofessional Teamwork, reflecting how well they collaborate to enhance health care for their patients.

Patients experiencing chronic pain – defined as persistent pain lasting longer than six months – can be referred by their GP or specialist to the clinic, which provides both in-person and virtual appointments as well as group education sessions.

Help the medical teams at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre continue providing leading-edge care: Donate today at DoubleYourDonation.ca and Jim Pattison will match your donation!

