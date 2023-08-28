Charcuterie on the Pier attempts to break Guiness World Record

The record-breaking event will take at the White Rock Pier on Saturday, September 2nd.

Charcuterie on the Pier will showcase the White Rock Pier and the seaside community that surrounds it. Featuring a historic attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® longest charcuterie platter/board, net proceeds will benefit Sources Food Banks, Friends of the Pier and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club.

The Sheila’s Catering Team will build a 500 foot long charcuterie board on the White Rock Pier that will be officially judged by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS representatives and then enjoyed by 1,200 guests.

For more visit: charcuterieonthepier.com

