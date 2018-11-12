‘Weird Al’ brings Strings Attached tour to Lower Mainland next summer

“Weird Al” Yankovic visits Abbotsford, Vancouver and two other Canadian cities next summer.

“Weird Al” Yankovic has announced four stops in Canada, including ones in Abbotsford and Vancouver, as part of his Strings Attached 2019 tour.

The performer comes to the Queen Elizabeth Centre in Vancouver on Aug. 19 and Abbotsford Centre on Aug. 22, both at 8 p.m. He also plays Victoria on Aug. 21 and Calgary on Aug. 24.

Yankovic is one of the biggest selling comedy recording artists in history, earning four Grammys and 15 career nominations.

The legendary musical satirist follows his sold-out 2018 tour of intimate venues –where he played deep cuts for his hardcore fans – with his biggest show ever.

Yankovic is back to playing the hits and classics with his Strings Attached tour, a high-energy rock and comedy production featuring his original band, costumes, props, a video wall and – for the first time – background singers and a full symphony orchestra.

Yankovic is best known for sending up the biggest hits in the world with his own hit parodies, including Eat It, Like A Surgeon, Smells Like Nirvana, Amish Paradise, White and Nerdy, and Word Crimes.

Yankovic’s last album, 2014’s Mandatory Fun, made history as the first comedy album ever to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Tickets for his shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.ca. Prices range from $45 to $99.50 (plus service charges).