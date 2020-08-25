Crews have 204th Street and 56th Ave blocked due to a fire. (Bruce A. Lee/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

WATCH: Crews battle blaze in Langley City at 204th Street and 54th Avenue

Residents are evacuating building where a vehicle allegedly caught fire in the parkade

Crews are currently battling a residential fire in Langley City at the corner 204th Street and 54 Ave.

A vehicle is said to have caught fire in the building’s parkade.

Residents are currently evacuating while police and multiple firefighting apparatuses are on scene.

Township crews have been called in to assist.

Pat White’s parents reside in the building and she said she heard loud popping noises while passing by.

“I could smell rubber and smoke, and then I came over here and everything in the parkade was on fire – right beneath my parents’ patio,” White recounted.

Another resident, Bruce A. Lee, said his vehicle was parked next to the one that had caught fire.

“I ran out, grabbed my dog, and my bag – forgot my keys – then I knocked on all the doors on my hall,” Lee told the Langley Advance Times. “I saw my van has no more windows and all of the plastic has melted off of it, so I guess my van is a right-off as well.”

204th Street is currently blocked, with crews asking that pedestrians and motorists take an alternative route until further notice.

More to come.

