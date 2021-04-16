Nick Warmerdam and his dog Diesel are inviting locals to check out the Lakeland Farm U-pick Flower Farm this spring. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Abbotsford’s Lakeland Flowers opens for spring

Tulip farm attraction opened on April 14, open to the public daily seven days a week

The Fraser Valley’s largest U-pick flower farm has officially opened for the spring.

Lakeland Flowers officially opened to the public on April 14, and is welcoming visitors to check out the 35-acre farm showcasing 5 million tulips.

Nick Warmerdam and his family have been running the farm for 47 years and grow millions of daffodils, tulips, peonies, and sunflowers each year.

The attraction is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to dusk. Ticket sales are done completely online at lakelandflowers.ca/tickets.

The farm is located at 39171 No 4 Road in east Abbotsford. Check back next week for a full story on the farm and the event.

Video and Slideshow by: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

abbotsford

