VIDEO: Fire closes 16th Avenue between 248th and 256th Streets in South Langley

Crews are on scene, dealing with a structure fire at 24928 16th Ave in South Langley, just east of 248th Street.

16th Avenue is closed in both directions until further notice.

Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson said they responded to the call at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“Everyone managed to get out okay – there were no injuries. We still don’t know the cause yet but we’ll have someone coming out to take a look later on in the morning,” Ferguson said.

The Deputy Fire Chief said the top level of the home on the farm property was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Sgt. Rebecca Parslow of the Langley RCMP said they are on scene to assist the Fire Department with traffic control and 16 Avenue is closed for the foreseeable future between 248 Street and 256 Street.

Crews are asking commuters to use an alternate route, suggesting either Fraser Highway or 0 Avenue instead.

