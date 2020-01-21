VIDEO: Fire closes 16th Avenue between 248th and 256th Streets in South Langley

Crews are on scene and are asking commuters to use an alternate route

Crews are on scene, dealing with a structure fire at 24928 16th Ave in South Langley, just east of 248th Street.

16th Avenue is closed in both directions until further notice.

Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson said they responded to the call at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“Everyone managed to get out okay – there were no injuries. We still don’t know the cause yet but we’ll have someone coming out to take a look later on in the morning,” Ferguson said.

The Deputy Fire Chief said the top level of the home on the farm property was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Sgt. Rebecca Parslow of the Langley RCMP said they are on scene to assist the Fire Department with traffic control and 16 Avenue is closed for the foreseeable future between 248 Street and 256 Street.

Crews are asking commuters to use an alternate route, suggesting either Fraser Highway or 0 Avenue instead.

More details to come

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation
Next story
Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Just Posted

City of Surrey investigating after deer carcass strung up in fire hall

Investigation underway following complaint a Surrey firefighter hung a deer carcass in a fire hall

One to hospital after truck shears power pole in North Surrey

Approximately 500 BC Hydro customers without power

Surrey police ask for help in finding “high risk” 24-year-old man

Morgan Kelcey was last seen on evening of Jan. 16 in 19300 block of 73rd Avenue

White Rock cannabis store applications sent to public hearings

Proposed zoning amendment would allow up to three non-medical stores in town centre

Police seize nearly 50 kilos of drugs in Surrey

Police say this has taken perhaps millions of deadly doses of fentanyl and other drugs off the streets

VIDEO: Bobcat infiltrates Shuswap couple’s coop, feasts on fowl

Police officers credited for attempting to assist with animal’s extraction

Metro Vancouver hit with $637,000 WorkSafeBC fine for ‘high risk’ sewer work

Workers could have been exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas

VIDEO: Fire closes 16th Avenue between 248th and 256th Streets in South Langley

Crews are on scene and are asking commuters to use an alternate route

Skier dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

VIDEO: B.C. mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Eric Pinto owns hundreds of boards, spanning multiple decades

Convicted Fraser Valley con man facing 39 charges in Vancouver area

Donald Quinnell got four years prison in 2015, again facing fraud, theft, stolen credit card charges

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Man killed at Burnaby gas station part of Lower Mainland gang conflict: police

One man was killed in the shooting

Most Read