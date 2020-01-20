VIDEO: Car reportedly dropped off and burned in Langley residential neighbourhood

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was on scene Monday morning at 73B Avenue

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was on scene Monday morning after a vehicle had been reportedly dumped and set fire to near the 20600 block of 73B Avenue.

A neighbour told the Langley Advance Times they heard a commotion on Sunday evening at around 9:30 p.m., followed by “a loud boom.”

The neighbour added that they then saw a ball of flames erupt from their window, which was then followed by the arrival of RCMP.

They said there were no damages to any nearby belongings or properties, though the neighbour did say a tree did catch fire, which was promptly extinguished.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators probe Burnaby gas station shooting

Investigators are currently looking into a shooting death of a man in a Burnaby gas station, which took place Sunday night at a Chevron at Willingdon Avenue and Canada Way around 6:30 p.m.

IHIT has not yet commented on whether the two incidents are connected.

More details to come.

