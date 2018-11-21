Treats and twinkling lights: The Vancouver Christmas Market comes to town

Do you hear a faint jingling in the distance? Is that the sound of Santa and his sleigh? Or is it the sounds of the Vancouver Christmas Market opening its doors?

The market is back at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver for its opening night on Wednesday.

Filled with more than 80 artisan huts selling delicious holiday treats, the market is based on German “Christkindlmarkts.”

Vancouver’s version nestles centuries-old traditions right beside the Olympic Cauldron and features a Christmas carousel, handcrafted gifts, Glühwein (mulled wine), German and Austrian beers and a variety of sweet and savoury delights.

Guests can also visit the WunderBAR, a reservation-only hideaway with festive cocktails and holiday-inspired bites.

Feeling love in the air? Check out the Lovers’ Lane and Love-Lock Installation where a glittering walkway of 10,000 twinkling lights precedes a spot for you and your special someone to hang a heart-shaped lock.

Want to bring the kids? They’re always welcome, but even more so on Kids Day.

On Dec. 1, the day features Holly & Jolly, Roary the Lion, your little one’s favourite princesses and “Kinderpunsch,” so kids too get a taste of holiday spirit.

Kids can also enjoy rides on the carousel by donation to Children’s Wish Foundation all day.

The market is open daily until Dec. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on Christmas Eve from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for kids seven to 12. Kids six and under can enter for free.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

(Leaha Hammond)
(Leaha Hammond)
(Leaha Hammond)
(Leaha Hammond)
(Vancouver Christmas Market)

Previous story
Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Just Posted

OIPC audits White Rock’s handling of FOI requests

Findings to be released tomorrow morning

Cloverdale family fundraise to bring mother, premature newborn home from Ontario

Mackenzie Friesen was on vacation, 25 weeks pregnant, when she went into labour

‘Is that the real colour?’: Council approves Cloverdale field house design after initial hesitation

Cloverdale Athletic Park’s new field house was designed to look like a red barn

Filipino Fest at Museum of Surrey draws a crowd

More than 1,500 residents, visitors attend cultural festival

South Surrey child Holocaust survivor ‘just cannot forget what happened’

Alex Buckman one of two presenters to address Earl Marriott teens

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Ottawa’s fall update features $16B competitiveness response to U.S. tax reforms

Bill Morneau had faced pressure to lower the corporate tax rate in response to major tax and regulatory reforms in the U.S.

BC Ferries sees net earnings of $90M in second quarter

Net earnings are down as a result of lowering fares, adding more sailings to meet customer demand according to report

10 years jail for B.C. man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Ryan Armstrong claimed in Chilliwack court to victim’s family the drug-addled crime was an accident

Treats and twinkling lights: The Vancouver Christmas Market comes to town

Market opens Nov. 21 at the Jack Poole Plaza

Morneau’s update bolsters struggling media with $600-million in tax measures

The program will likely cost the federal treasury about $45 million in 2019-20, rising to $165 million in 2023-24

Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Park staff have set up a trap with chicken and smeared a mat with fish oil, so far to no avail

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

‘Bait and switch’ warning ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Competition Bureau of Canada is warning shoppers of illegal sale tactics

Most Read