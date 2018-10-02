A portable toilet on fire on the Golden Ears Bridge on Monday afternoon. (Facebook)

Torched toilet sends flames shooting up from Golden Ears Bridge

Someone set a portable toilet on fire Monday on the bridge’s southbound side.

A burning portable toilet on the Golden Ears Bridge Monday afternoon led to both Langley and Maple Ridge firefighters being called out.

The call came in at 3:13 p.m., when a passing driver noticed the portable john in flames on the sidewalk on the southbound side of the bridge.

Langley Township firefighters arrived first and began dousing the blaze, said assistant fire chief Bruce Ferguson. Maple Ridge Fire Department firefighters arrived shortly after and assisted.

The entire operation took just 40 minutes.

The portable toilet was destroyed by fire, and the blaze is considered suspicious, said Ferguson.

Firefighters were unable to immediately determine who the portable toilet belonged to or why it was on the bridge, Ferguson said.

Previous story
Homemade speed limit signs pop up around B.C. city

Just Posted

UPDATE: Transitional housing facility, emergency shelter in Green Timbers moves forward

Proposal includes 30-bed emergency shelter

UPDATE: Proposal to replace Surrey Knight & Day with 25-storey highrise moves forward

Surrey council gave the application third reading on Monday (Oct. 1)

Deltassist tax volunteer honoured for his dedication to others

Suresh Murarka received the award for helping Delta residents in need with their income taxes

Police block off part of 138th Street in Surrey

Multiple police vehicles parked nearby Newton Pond Park

Luka Burzan’s five-goal game earns WHL Player of the Week nod

Surrey product off to a hot start this season after NHL Entry Draft snub last spring

VIDEO: Horgan, Trudeau speak on $40B LNG Canada investment in Kitimat

Horgan called it ‘the single largest private sector investment in British Columbia’s history’

Disturbing details emerge in former Burns Lake mayor’s sexual assault trial

Six male teens are accusing Luke Strimbold of sex related crimes

Homemade speed limit signs pop up around B.C. city

Greater Victoria residents set their own limits

EA Sports NHL 19 predicts Maple Leafs will end Stanley Cup drought

2018-19 season doesn’t get going until Wednesday, but NHL 19 predicts Toronto will end its 51-year title drought next spring

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell tells Calgary to go for 2026 Winter Games

Calgary 2026 estimated the cost of hosting the 2026 Winter Games at $5.2 billion and asked the city

‘People are ready’ to recognize female scientists, says Nobel laureate Donna Strickland

The 59-year-old Guelph, Ont., native made the discovery of Chirped Pulse Amplification

LNG Canada lauded as environmental saviour

Pipeline, terminal, tankers will have significant impact

5 to start your day

Police dogs get trained in Maple Ridge, Surrey officials assure there’s no election fraud and more

Hospital visits could rise in B.C. after pot legalization

Island Health expects seniors and first-time stoners will lead to increase in service after Oct. 17

Most Read