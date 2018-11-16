A 2014 bait car video from Abbotsford is gaining attention this week after it was posted on social media by the IMPACT team, which runs the bait car program.

‘This is gangster,’ bait car thief declares on video

Footage from Abbotsford gains attention on social media

A four-year-old video showing some over-confident car thieves getting caught in a bait car in Abbotsford is gaining some attention this week.

The video has been posted online on the Twitter account for IMPACT (Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team), which operates and manages the bait car program for much of B.C.

The team posted the video, which shows the thieves getting caught by the Abbotsford Police Department in a drive-thru, as a reminder that “bait cars are active and operational in communities and cities all across British Columbia.”

RELATED: Abbotsford man accused of bait car theft in Chilliwack

RELATED: Old Honda Civics, Accords among top stolen cars in Vancouver

IMPACT also indicates that auto theft has gone down in Abbotsford for the fourth straight week, compared to 2017’s weekly average.

The footage shows the trio bragging about having stolen a vehicle with a full tank of gas, and then deciding to grab some fast food along the way.

“This is gangster,” one of them declares.

As of 10:15 a.m. Friday, the video had garnered almos 6,000 views and was quickly gaining.

Previous story
5 to start your day
Next story
VIDEO: The definition of a kilogram has officially changed

Just Posted

City will ask Fraser Health to remove pay parking at SMH, Surrey councillor says

Surrey’s new council has already made parking free on neighbouring city streets

After nearly 100 years in the field, Cloverdale farm recognized for agricultural leadership

Surrey Board of Trade awards Heppell’s Potato Corp with leadership award

First look at Cloverdale Athletic Park’s future field house

Field house part of $5.8-million revitalization project

‘Sophisticated’ mail theft, fraud operation uncovered in Cloverdale, say RCMP

Three have been arrested, charges have yet to be laid

Surrey White Rock Ringette Association ‘excited’ about world championships coming to Lower Mainland

Ringette Canada says the sport has reached record registration numbers

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

German-born B.C. man warns against a ‘yes’ vote on proportional representation

Agassiz realtor Freddy Marks says PR in his home country shows party elites can never be voted out

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Saskatchewan college honours memory of Humboldt Broncos coach

Darcy Haugan wore jersey No. 22 when he was a star player with the Briercrest College Clippers

Liberals to act quickly if Saturday midnight deal deadline breached: source

Oh Friday, Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it would not bring the latest offers to a vote of its members

Police probe several allegations of sex assault at Toronto school

Police say they have learned of other incidents of alleged assault and sexual assault

B.C. referendum ballot count jumps to 18% returned, Elections B.C. says

New count adds ballots received, but not screened for authenticity

Dead killer whale discovered on Nootka Island

“This is very concerning to our people.”

VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

Most Read