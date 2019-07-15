Lisa Bisschop (centre) meets with volunteer organizers in the parking lot of McDonald’s in downtown Chilliwack Sunday morning, to coordinate a search for Grace Baranyk who had been missing for 24 hours at the time. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

Search continues for missing elderly woman in Chilliwack

RCMP, Chilliwack Search and Rescue and community members combing area for Grace Baranyk

A full-scale search for an elderly woman in Chilliwack continued in earnest on Monday morning.

Grace Baranyk, 86, was last seen at her home at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Lenora Crescent, happily occupied by a neighbour’s cat and sitting on her porch. Baranyk has dementia, and word spread fast among the community that she needed to be found as soon as possible.

RCMP began searching for her almost immediately, along with Chilliwack Search and Rescue for a formal, organized search that ran through the weekend. But the community also has come together to in an informal search that has been headed up by several volunteers.

They are organizing a foot search with large maps, headquartered at the downtown Chilliwack McDonald’s. There, they hand out flyers to volunteers who are leaving them all over town. They mark off where people have already looked, and give advice to those heading out in search of Baranyk.

Those wanting to help with the search can join the Facebook page called missing: (ethal) grace baranyk, or drop into the McDonald’s on Railway Avenue.

Meanwhile, her son was making plans over the weekend to travel from England on Monday, where he works as professor at the University of London.

By Monday morning there was still no word that Baranyk had been found.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey vest, navy pants, black shoes and pink-rimmed eyeglasses. She is very small in stature, at 120 lbs and 5’4”. She has short grey hair and is in good shape and can walk very far.

As RCMP officers supported by Chilliwack Search and Rescue continue to search for Baranyk they ask the public to remain watchful for her.

“Ms. Baranyk answers to the name Grace and may appear to be disorientated or confused,” says Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. “Police and caregivers are concerned for Grace’s well-being and believe she may be in need of medical attention.”

Anyone with information or possible sightings is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP immediately at 604-792-4611 and quote police file number: 19-29414.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Elderly woman with severe dementia missing in Chilliwack

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights
Next story
VIDEO: Hiker airlifted from Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park Sunday

Just Posted

Surrey Fusion Festival by the numbers: Two days of music, food and more at Holland Park

Free admission to 12th annual event this weekend (July 20-21)

Murder charge laid in Tee Bor case in Surrey

Pee Lee Pi, 26, of Surrey has been charged with second-degree murder

Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup

Team Canada defeats Texas-based Scrapyard International in gold-medal game Sunday in South Surrey

VIDEO: Liberal MP doles out special recognition to Langley area volunteers

Fifteen Langley City and Cloverdale residents were lauded for their community contributions

Kelowna’s Jordan Cheyne puts on ‘totally dominating’ performance at Tour de White Rock

Westminster Savings Road Race was the final race of the 40th annual event

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

VIDEO: Hiker airlifted from Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park Sunday

Park east of Chilliwack popular with tourist and B.C. residents who walk up to the falls

June sees drop in home sales, prices for real estate across B.C.: report

Sales dropped by 11.8%, while prices fell by 4%

Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights

New rules went into effect July 15

Video captures driver narrowly avoiding hitting Granfondo cyclists in Okanagan

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” said Shaun Siebert

Teams from India, Croatia, Canada set to wow fireworks fans in Vancouver

An estimated 400,000 people flock to the downtown core each night of the 10 p.m. show

NATO secretary general meets Trudeau in Canada, amid Russia, U.S.-Iran tensions

Trump has called the organization an outdated body

Most Read