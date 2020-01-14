A man apparently fleeing the alleged scene of a break and enter also refused to stop for police and got into a traffic altercation while riding a motorcycle on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He later lost his life due to injuries he obtained in the accident. (Sarah Gawdin/Hope Standard file)

RCMP cleared of misconduct in Hope motorcycle crash from 2019

Police watchdog says suspect was fleeing crime scene on stolen motorcycle when he crashed

The RCMP have been cleared of any misconduct relating to a fatal motorcycle crash in Hope in May 2019, by the independant organization that investigates police-related deaths.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC released a report on Tuesday outlining the details of a crash that followed a break-in to a business in Hope on May 16.

“I do not consider that an officer may have committed an offence under any enactment and therefore the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges,” wrote Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald.

The incident began at 4:44 a.m. that day when the Hope RCMP received a report of a break and enter at a business on Old Hope-Princeton Way. The suspect fled westbound on a stolen motorcycle.

An unmarked police vehicle was traveling eastbound on the same road when the suspect drove by in the opposite direction. When the officer turned around and turned his emergency lights on, the suspect didn’t stop.

The officer pulled over and updated dispatch, and another officer on his way to work arrived on the scene. The original officer also retrieved a helmet he believed the suspect discarded.

READ MORE: UPDATE: IIO attends early morning motorcycle accident in Hope

About two minutes later, a civilian drove up and informed the two officers a motorcycle had crashed down the road, at the intersection with the highway.

The driver of the motorcycle was found by officers immediately, and was suffering from serious head injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and died from his injuries.

Video recordings from nearby businesses confirm the officers’ reports of the incident, as well as police dispatch records and police radio transmission recordings, the report states.

There were no other witnesses to the motorcycle crash found, and no CCTV coverage of the crash location.

MacDonald reasoned that the officer followed the procedures expected for the situation.

“There was no pursuit, and SO (subject officer) was not close to, or even in sight of, the location where the AP (affected person) crashed. SO cannot be blamed for AP’s own personal decisions, or for the harm to which those decisions led him.”

The IIOBC looked at statements from the civilian and officer witnesses, police computer aided dispatch and police records information, audio recordings of the 911 line and police radio dispatch transmissions, mobile data terminal download from the officer’s vehicles, CCTV recordings from nearby locations, scene photographs and forensic examination, vehicle mechanical inspections, collision reconstruction analysis report, and medical evidence.

READ MORE: Man dead after motorcycle crash in Hope, police watchdog says

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@hopestandard.com

@CHWKcommunity
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans
Next story
Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Just Posted

SNOW DAY: No school in Surrey, Delta; ‘avoid all but essential travel,’ transportation ministry says

Overnight snow storm

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

For Surrey mayors, voicing outrage over paroled convicts is a rite of passage

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, assault suspect

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches tall, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

‘We will never get zero,’ Surrey school district staff says of portables

District expects to ‘level off’ number of portables ‘as early as 2021,’ but see an increase again by 2028

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

Most Read