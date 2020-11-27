Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Critically ill kids put on a Brave Face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish.

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions, and we invite you to join us in helping children’s wishes come true.

By purchasing a pack of three masks designed and manufactured right here in British Columbia, you’ll be supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

The washable, reusable, three-layer masks are a sustainable alternative to disposable masks. They check all the boxes for those wanting to make an eco-friendly, socially conscious choice, while helping keep themselves and others healthy, says BraveFace co-founder Kemp Edwards.

“BraveFace is committed to creating masks that people want to wear and that they feel good about wearing. Not only are our masks crafted from 50 per cent certified organic cotton and 50 per cent recycled PET plastic, but they’re manufactured and distributed locally, principles at the core of who we are,” Edwards notes. “It’s in our DNA to help.”

Fulfillment is by Vancouver’s Starworks Packaging and Assembly, a social enterprise operated by the Developmental Disabilities Association.

Designed and manufactured right here in B.C., masks are available in packs of three, with options for kids, youth and adults.

Each pack of masks features three fun, fashionable mask designs, providing a style to suit every setting. Selling for $36 for three children’s masks, or $42 for three youth or adult masks, all the net proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which like many other charities has seen a significant decline in donations during the pandemic. The need, however, remains high as ever.

“At Make-A-Wish, we are still granting magical wishes, although none involving travel, so we have more wish kids waiting for their wishes than ever before due to COVID. We are so grateful for the support of businesses like Black Press Media and BraveFace in helping us give the gift of Hope, Strength and Joy to so many inspiring children now, and as our world gets back to normal,” says Ross Hetherington, CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

The Foundation grants wishes to children aged three through 17 years with life-threatening medical conditions. The local non-profit is part of the largest wish-granting organization in the world, making dreams and wishes come true for more than 450,000 children since 1980.

For Black Press Media, with 72 publications in communities throughout BC and Yukon, the BraveFace partnership was an ideal way to make a difference for local families, and in a way that’s especially meaningful as we work to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Black Press Media is at the heart of the communities we serve, telling the stories that matter, and providing organizations and businesses with the marketing tools to grow and share their success. The opportunity to join BraveFace in support of Make-A-Wish comes at a vital time both for the charity and the children it supports, and for all of us here in BC and Yukon,” says Andrew Franklin, Vice President, Canadian Digital Operations, Black Press Media.

Show your BraveFace today

To order your masks today, visit BraveFace.ca where you can select from several available styles for children, youth and adults. Place your order – in lots of time to fill those stockings! – and know that your support will bring hope and happiness to a child waiting for their wish to come true.

