Prince Charles turns 70 with party, new family photos

Charles is due to have tea on Wednesday with a group of people who are also turning 70 this year

In this handout image provided by Clarence House and taken on Sept. 5, 2018, Britain’s Prince Charles poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo)

Britain’s Prince Charles is turning 70 with a family birthday party, and a firm commitment to his environmentalist views.

READ MORE: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Charles is due to have tea on Wednesday with a group of people who are also turning 70 this year, before a Buckingham Palace party thrown by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The prince’s Clarence House office released two family portraits to mark the birthday. The photos by Chris Jackson show Charles with sons Prince William and Prince Harry, their wives Kate and Meghan and his grandchildren: 6-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 6-month-old Prince Louis.

The environmentalist prince writes in the latest edition of Country Life magazine, urging people not to take the natural world for granted but to “think ahead to what our grandchildren will want and need.”

The Associated Press

