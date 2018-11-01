Image by Starbucks

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

In an effort to reduce environmental impact, Starbucks will be giving away free, reusable cups tomorrow!

Image by Starbucks

The U.S. and Canadian coffee chain is bringing back its seasonal drinks menu on Nov. 2 and those who order from it will receive their drink in a free, limited-edition reusable cup in Starbucks red. Drinks on the seasonal menu include Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Eggnog Latte.

This promotion will run while supplies last. In addition, customers who visit Starbucks after 2 p.m. from Nov. 3 to Jan. 7 will receive 50 cents off their drink order if they bring this reusable cup and order from the seasonal menu.

