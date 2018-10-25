North Delta happenings: week of Oct. 25

THIS WEEK

• Halloween Skate & Costume Party: Oct. 25, 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Wear your costume and glide across the ice like a ghost as you get in the spirit of Halloween at this family-friendly themed skate. Drop-in rates apply.

• Frankenfilm: Oct. 25, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us for Frankenfilm, a free screening of Frankenstein’s Daughter to celebrate Frankenweek at each of the Delta libraries. This campy 1958 low-budget horror movie is one of many adaptations of Mary Shelley’s classic novel available on IndieFlix. With an audience score of 2.5/5 on Rotten Tomatoes and 3.8/10 on IMDb, this film is entertaining for all the wrong reasons. Unrated, suitable for teen and adult audiences. Also showing on Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Tsawwassen Library and Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Ladner Pioneer Library.

• Theatre of the Dead — The Haunting at the Hundred-Year-Old Hall: Oct. 26, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Oct. 27, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Oddfellows Hall, 5425 Ladner Trunk Rd.; This seance won’t contact dead family members, but it will investigate the mass disappearance of a cult. The spirit theatre event is hosted by local bizarre magic performers and award winning entertainers Jordan Vo, Madame Zula (Care Elise), and Rob Teszka. Theatre of the Dead — The Haunting at the Hundred-Year-Old Hall is based on the true story of a cult operating off the Pacific Coast in the 1920s. As the legend goes, one rainy October night, 13 members of the Delta chapter entered the bog and disappeared. The show investigates the mass disappearance, as audience members recreate a recently rediscovered ritual and attempt contact in an intimate seance. Spectators can choose tickets at the seance table ($35) for a more intimate experience, or in the gallery ($15) a safer distance from the action. Seating is extremely limited and only available in advance. There will be no tickets available at the door. Potential audience members are warned that the show is intended to be frightening and is not suitable for children. Tickets are available at hauntedtheatre.brownpapertickets.com.

• Open Mic Night: Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; The 2018-2019 season kicks off on Friday. Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and tea. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Recreation for 50-plus — Spooktacular Halloween Party: Oct. 27, 2 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Featuring entertainment by Michelle Carlisle, and prizes for funniest, weirdest and best homemade costumes. Dance and take part in Halloween games. Tickets are $18.50. For information call 604-594-2717.

• Canine Games & Enrichment Ideas: Oct 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Ocean Park Dog Training. A 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. To register, call 604-940-7111.

• North Delta Pumpkin Party: Oct. 27, time TBA; Sunshine Hills Park (11195 Bond Blvd.); The Advantage Home Team invites you to come out and celebrate Halloween at the second annual North Delta Pumpkin Party. This free fun-filled event brings together the community for a spooktacular day of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Come in your favourite costume, pick up a pumpkin, get your face painted, visit the photo booth and more. Halloween Pumpkins are available by donation with all proceeds going to Deltassist Family and Community Services Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to the well-being of the people of Delta.

• Halloween Bash: Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; It’s a Halloween party with live DJ, free food, games and prizes. Be sure to wear your costume! Free entry with the donation of a non-perishable food item. All are welcome. Phone 604-584-0111 for more info.

• Ancestry Demo: Oct. 29, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; October is Family History Month. Did you know you can use Ancestry Library Edition at the library? Drop by the library for a demo and get started on your family tree. Can’t make it in? Book a librarian for a one-on-one half-hour tutorial with library staff.

• Parent Social Media Education Session: Oct. 29, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; North Delta Secondary, 11447 82nd Ave.; Following the success of previous Social Media nights, Delta School District has been offered an opportunity to host another informative and interactive parent session on the topic of digital media safety for children and adolescents. This is a 90-minute presentation with a 30-minute Q&A period. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Please RSVP to Stacey Jones at sjones@deltasd.bc.ca by Friday, Oct. 26th.

COMING UP

• Inanimate Alice Perpetual Nomad — A Virtual Reality Experience: Nov. 3, 10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Inanimate Alice is an interactive digital novel told in episodes. It combines text with dynamic imagery, sound and gaming elements. FVRL invites you to explore Alice’s most recent episode, Perpetual Nomads, a high-definition virtual reality experience. Immerse yourself in Alice’s world! Please call or visit the library to register your group (maximum of six participants). Don’t have a group? No problem. Just let us know and we’ll find you a place. There are five sessions scheduled for 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. This program is intended for those ages 10 and up or at least 48 inches tall.

• North Delta Diwali Celebration: Nov. 3, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Come on down to the North Delta Rec Centre for this year’s Diwali celebration, featuring dance preformances, henna tatoos, turban tying, crafts, and traditional Indian food and sweets. The event is put on by the City of Delta and George Mackie Library.

• High Paws — Clicker Training Your Cat: Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Book Launch — Eccentric Earthlings by Dave Stevens and Diane Reid Stevens: Nov. 4, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; This is the third book by the Stevens’. The first two were based on aquatic and flying creatures from British Columbia, while this one deals with local land creatures. Like the others it is an alphabet book that combines cartoon illustrations with facts and realistic drawings. Diane Reid Stevens, a writer and retired English teacher, and Dave Stevens, an artist and retired art teacher, have collaborated again to produce a new book for you and your children. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. All ages are welcome.

• Dementia Friends Workshop: Nov. 1, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; As the population of our province ages, we will all be affected by dementia — as friends and family members, neighbours and people in the labour force. The Dementia Friends Workshop is an opportunity to enhance your knowledge of how to best support people living with dementia in your community. We can all play a role in making our community a great place to live for people with dementia! Presented by the Alzheimer Society of B.C. RSVP by calling 604-449-5000 or emailing info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. If you are a caregiver or person living with dementia looking for information or assistance, please call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

• Recreation for 50-plus — Wildlife Photography and Costa Rica: Nov. 8, 7 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join professional photographer Frank Pali in exploring the wildlife of Costa Rica through pictures. Frank’s images have graced numerous magazine, brochures and books. For examples of Frank’s work, visit frankpaliphotography.com. Admission is $4. For more information call 604-594-2717.

• Anticipating the Holidays and Other Special Occasions While Grieving: Nov. 14, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; 4631 Clarence Taylor Cresc., Ladner.; The Centre for Supportive Care invites you to a talk called Anticipating the Holidays and Other Special Occasions While Grieving: Practical Ideas and Rituals to Help Navigate Birthdays, Holidays and Other Special Celebrations. For more info and pre-registration, call 604-948-0660 or debra@deltahospice.org.

• Fluterrific — An Afternoon of Flute Music: Nov. 18, 2 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Fluterrific is a local ensemble of flute players performing a variety of music, including baroque, Latin, classical, Celtic and Broadway. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling 604-952-3000 or at the door (if still available). Children 10 years and under get in free. Refreshments will be available for purchase during intermission.

• Recreation for 50-plus — Fall Country Western Dinner & Entertainment: Nov. 24, 6 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Throw on your cowboy boots and denim but leave the horses at home. Entertainment will be Classic Rewind, a local duo, playing country, classic rock and more. Cash bar, 50/50 draw and door prizes. Tickets are $25. For information call 604-594-2717.

• Recreation for 50-plus — Delta Concert Band: Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Enjoy this fabulous concert band and let their music put you into the festive mood. Everyone welcome, admission by donation. For more information call 604-594-2717.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Mondays through Nov. 26 (except Nov. 12), 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Discover fun with rhymes, songs and stories. This is an interactive program for caregivers and babies 15 months and younger. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required.

• Kids Grieve Too: Mondays through Nov. 26 (no group on Nov. 12), 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; If you know or have a child who is grieving the loss of significant person, consider Kids Grieve Too, counsellor-led bereavement support groups for children aged 7-12. These groups apply expressive arts and play to reduce anxiety and anger, promote healthy expression of difficult emotions, increase understanding of grief and loss, and provide support through connection with others. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Diana Brinton at 778-791-1166.

• Shopping & Cooking for One: Tuesdays through Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Are you recently bereaved with limited shopping and cooking skills? Are you lacking confidence in the kitchen? Would you like to meet other adults in similar circumstances? Then join this home-cook-led demo/hands-on group to learn cooking basics in a safe and fun environment. Not appropriate for those with significant food allergies. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Storytime: Tuesdays through Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• ESL Book Club: Tuesdays through Dec. 4, 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Enjoy practicing your English conversation and reading skills in a supportive environment while learning about culture and meeting new people in a fun and friendly program. This free program is most suitable for intermediate speakers.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays through Dec. 4, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Next Chapter Book Club: Wednesdays through Dec. 5, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with developmental disabilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends and have fun in a relaxed community setting.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Adult Grief Group: Wednesdays through Nov. 28, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining a safe and supportive group led by a bereavement counsellor where you will have opportunities to share with and listen to others in similar situations, and to learn to navigate your grief process. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Conversation Circle: Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people in a friendly, casual place, then join us on for weekly guided discussions about Canadian culture, food and current events.

• Practice English and Learn Skills for the Canadian Workplace: Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 22 , 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Meet at the library twice a week to practice English, learn workplace vocabulary, become familiar with the Canadian labour market and develop networking skills. Each session includes tips and assistance with resume writing, job search skills, websites and Canadian workplace expectations. Taught by a TESOL-certified and experienced teacher, this program is being offered in partnership with Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society. Bonus: PICS refers students, if interested, to further education at local colleges or universities. To register, call 604-596-7722 or drop in at the library.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through Dec. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months old and younger.

• Parent Time: Thursdays through Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun, social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, and share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months old and younger. On the schedule: public health nurse on Sept. 20 and water safety on Sept. 27.

• Delta Connex Parent Peer Group: Thursdays, Nov. 13 to Dec. 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; 11425 84th Ave.; The parent group is an opportunity fr parents with children who have ADND, FASD or other complex behaviours to come together. At the group you can learn and reflect on your life as a parent of children that may behave in ways that are unexpected and a challenge to understand. You will gain insight in building positive relationships, celebrating your children and focus on your emotional well-being. We provide a welcoming and safe environment to share experiences, knowledge and offer support to each other. This group is led by a trained facilitator. For registration and more information, please contact Robyn Lane at 604-946-6622 ext. 328 or robynl@reachchild.org.

• Bereavement Self-Care/Relaxation Group: Thursdays through Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; If you are an adult who has been recently bereaved and would like to explore and implement self-care practices, then join this music-therapist-led group where you will learn a variety of self-care techniques and participate in experiential guided relaxation to help you address feelings of depression, exhaustion and anxiety as they relate to grief. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Chronic Conditions Self-Management: Fridays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; Do you live with a chronic health condition? This free six-week workshop helps people living with chronic health conditions and their caregivers to better manage symptoms and activities of daily life. For more info contact Self-Management BC at 604-940-1273 or visit selfmanagementbc.ca.

• Storytime: Fridays through Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Fridays through Nov. 16, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; North Delta Family Resource Centre, 11838 88th Ave. (New Hope Church); Discover fun with rhymes, songs and stories. This is an interactive program for caregivers and babies 15 months and younger. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays through Dec. 28, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

MONTHLY

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).



