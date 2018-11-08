North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 8

THIS WEEK

• Recreation for 50-plus — Wildlife Photography and Costa Rica: Nov. 8, 7 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join professional photographer Frank Pali in exploring the wildlife of Costa Rica through pictures. Frank’s images have graced numerous magazine, brochures and books. For examples of Frank’s work, visit frankpaliphotography.com. Admission is $4. For more information call 604-594-2717.

• Westview Bend Forest Understory Planting: Nov. 10, 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Westview Drive south of 72nd Avenue; In summer 2018, volunteers removed a massive amount of invasive blackberry and policeman’s helmet from the young forest at Westview Bend. Now, it’s time to re-plant it with native shrubs. Gloves, tools, instruction and snacks will be provided. Meet at Westview Bend on Westview Drive, one block south of 72nd Avenue, North Delta. Sponsored by the City of Delta in collaboration with Lower Mainland Green Team and the Cougar Creek Streamkeepers.

• Remembrance Day Ceremony — South Delta: Nov. 11, 10:15 a.m.; Memorial Park, 47th Avenue and Garry Street, Ladner; On Sunday, Nov. 11,please join us at our official Remembrance Day Ceremony in South Delta. Parade from the Legion at 4896 Delta St. to the Cenotaph at Memorial Park will get underway at 10:15 a.m., with the ceremony to follow at 10:45 a.m. Hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Delta Branch 61.

• Remembrance Day Ceremony — North Delta: Nov. 11, 10:40 a.m.; North Delta Social Heart Plaza, 11415 84th Ave.; On Sunday, Nov. 11, please join us at our official Remembrance Day Ceremony service in North Delta. The ceremony will get underway at 10:40 a.m., with a reception to follow at North Delta Recreation Centre. Hosted by Kennedy House Seniors Society.

• Anticipating the Holidays and Other Special Occasions While Grieving: Nov. 14, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; 4631 Clarence Taylor Cresc., Ladner.; The Centre for Supportive Care invites you to a talk called Anticipating the Holidays and Other Special Occasions While Grieving: Practical Ideas and Rituals to Help Navigate Birthdays, Holidays and Other Special Celebrations. For more info and pre-registration, call 604-948-0660 or debra@deltahospice.org.

COMING UP

• Snow Angels Information Meeting: Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre (Isobel Room); Learn more about how you can volunteer as a Snow Angel for neighbours-in-need this winter. The Snow Angels program matches people who need their walkway and/or sidewalk shoveled with people who enjoy helping others. It is a non-emergency service available to Delta residents 65 years of age and older who have physical limitations and do not have others in their household or nearby who are able to assist. Older residents 70+ who have physical limitations will receive first priority.

• Fluterrific — An Afternoon of Flute Music: Nov. 18, 2 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Fluterrific is a local ensemble of flute players performing a variety of music, including baroque, Latin, classical, Celtic and Broadway. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling 604-952-3000 or at the door (if still available). Children 10 years and under get in free. Refreshments will be available for purchase during intermission.

• Snow Angels Information Meeting: Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre (Isobel Room); Learn more about how you can volunteer as a Snow Angel for neighbours-in-need this winter. The Snow Angels program matches people who need their walkway and/or sidewalk shoveled with people who enjoy helping others. It is a non-emergency service available to Delta residents 65 years of age and older who have physical limitations and do not have others in their household or nearby who are able to assist. Older residents 70+ who have physical limitations will receive first priority.

• Get Ready Delta — Free Personal Preparedness Workshops: Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre; Are You Prepared? This personal preparedness workshop will teach you the risk, how to make an emergency plan, and what to do in an emergency or disaster. Please register in advance (using registration code 418676) online at deltareg.ca or by calling 604-952-3000. Know the risks, make a plan, get a kit.

• Teen Emergency Preparedness Program: Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Delta Community College, Room 7, 11590 83rd Ave.; Are you a Delta resident in Grade 10-12? Get trained for emergencies and earn volunteer hours. Learn to be prepared and protect yourself, your family and your friends in case of a disaster. Students will receive Canadian Red Cross Level A CPR/AED certification, learn how to put together an emergency kit and earn up to 14 volunteer hours. Registration is required by Nov. 13. For more info and to register, please contact Sylvia Hampton at sylvia.hampton@fvrl.bc.ca or call 604-594-8155. This program is offered by George Mackie Library in partnership with the City of Delta, Delta Fire and Emergency Services, Delta School District, Delta Police Department, BC Emergency Health Services and the Delta Firefighter’s Charitable Organization.

• Deck the Halls Artisan Market: Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Watershed artworks’ Deck the Halls artisan market features creations by a host of artists and artisans from our community. Beautiful and unique gifts for everyone on your list. Admission by cash or food donation to the Deltassist Christmas Hamper program.

• Recreation for 50-plus — Fall Country Western Dinner & Entertainment: Nov. 24, 6 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Throw on your cowboy boots and denim but leave the horses at home. Entertainment will be Classic Rewind, a local duo, playing country, classic rock and more. Cash bar, 50/50 draw and door prizes. Tickets are $25. For information call 604-594-2717.

• Snow Angels Information Meeting: Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre (Isobel Room); Learn more about how you can volunteer as a Snow Angel for neighbours-in-need this winter. The Snow Angels program matches people who need their walkway and/or sidewalk shoveled with people who enjoy helping others. It is a non-emergency service available to Delta residents 65 years of age and older who have physical limitations and do not have others in their household or nearby who are able to assist. Older residents 70+ who have physical limitations will receive first priority.

• Trinity Lutheran Church Christmas Sale: Dec. 1, 12 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Trinity Lutheran Church is having its annual Big Christmas Sale on Saturday, Dec. 1. We will have lots of wonderful baking (including Norwegian treats), gift baskets and a soup-and-sandwich lunch. For more information, please call the church office at 604-584-0111.

• Celebrate the Season: Dec. 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; South Delta Baptist Church, 1988 56th St., Tsawwassen; Two festive concerts — four amazing choirs. Tickets available from choir members at FYFE Design Studio, online at deltachoral.ca, or at the door. Adults $20, students/seniors $15. Children 10 and under free. Venue is wheelchair accessible with ample parking.

• Holiday Hazards — Pet-proofing Your Home for the Holidays: Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Recreation for 50-plus — Delta Concert Band: Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Enjoy this fabulous concert band and let their music put you into the festive mood. Everyone welcome, admission by donation. For more information call 604-594-2717.

• Get Ready Delta — Free Personal Preparedness Workshops: Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Are You Prepared? This personal preparedness workshop will teach you the risk, how to make an emergency plan, and what to do in an emergency or disaster. Please register in advance (using registration code 418673) online at deltareg.ca or by calling 604-952-3000. Know the risks, make a plan, get a kit.

• Christmas Pottery Sale: Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; The North Delta Potters Guild’s annual Christmas sale features functional to fun creations in clay by guild members. Admission is free.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care.

For more event, club and community listings, visit northdeltareporter.com.