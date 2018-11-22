North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 22

THIS WEEK

• Snow Angels Information Meeting: Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre (Isobel Room); Learn more about how you can volunteer as a Snow Angel for neighbours-in-need this winter. The Snow Angels program matches people who need their walkway and/or sidewalk shoveled with people who enjoy helping others. It is a non-emergency service available to Delta residents 65 years of age and older who have physical limitations and do not have others in their household or nearby who are able to assist. Older residents 70+ who have physical limitations will receive first priority.

• Get Ready Delta — Free Personal Preparedness Workshops: Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre; Are You Prepared? This personal preparedness workshop will teach you the risk, how to make an emergency plan, and what to do in an emergency or disaster. Please register in advance (using registration code 418676) online at deltareg.ca or by calling 604-952-3000. Know the risks, make a plan, get a kit.

• Teen Emergency Preparedness Program: Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Delta Community College, Room 7, 11590 83rd Ave.; Are you a Delta resident in Grade 10-12? Get trained for emergencies and earn volunteer hours. Learn to be prepared and protect yourself, your family and your friends in case of a disaster. Students will receive Canadian Red Cross Level A CPR/AED certification, learn how to put together an emergency kit and earn up to 14 volunteer hours. Registration is required by Nov. 13. For more info and to register, please contact Sylvia Hampton at sylvia.hampton@fvrl.bc.ca or call 604-594-8155. This program is offered by George Mackie Library in partnership with the City of Delta, Delta Fire and Emergency Services, Delta School District, Delta Police Department, BC Emergency Health Services and the Delta Firefighter’s Charitable Organization.

• Deck the Halls Artisan Market: Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Watershed artworks’ Deck the Halls artisan market features creations by a host of artists and artisans from our community. Beautiful and unique gifts for everyone on your list. Admission by cash or food donation to the Deltassist Christmas Hamper program.

• Author Event with Mike McCardell: Nov. 24, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Black Bond Books, 5251 Lander Trunk Rd.; Meet Mike McCardell, bestselling author and CTV personality, at a book signing for his new book Shoelaces Are Hard: And Other Thoughtful Scribbles (Harbour, $29.95). In Shoelaces Are Hard, McCardell takes on such diverse subjects as four-year-old tobogganists, incarcerated snowmen, 105-year-old tai chi masters, and the meaning of life. Although his stories tackle hardships of all kinds, McCardell reminds us that, as with learning to tie our shoelaces, much can be accomplished with a little help and a lot of perseverance. Until Dec. 31, partial sales proceeds from each copy of the book will also be donated to the BC Women’s Hospital Newborn Intensive Care Unit to support the miraculous and lifesaving work they do every day.

• Recreation for 50-plus — Fall Country Western Dinner & Entertainment: Nov. 24, 6 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Throw on your cowboy boots and denim but leave the horses at home. Entertainment will be Classic Rewind, a local duo, playing country, classic rock and more. Cash bar, 50/50 draw and door prizes. Tickets are $25. For information call 604-594-2717.

COMING UP

• Snow Angels Information Meeting: Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre (Isobel Room); Learn more about how you can volunteer as a Snow Angel for neighbours-in-need this winter. The Snow Angels program matches people who need their walkway and/or sidewalk shoveled with people who enjoy helping others. It is a non-emergency service available to Delta residents 65 years of age and older who have physical limitations and do not have others in their household or nearby who are able to assist. Older residents 70+ who have physical limitations will receive first priority.

• Puppy Socialisation Classes: Nov. 30, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Amber Cottle Canine Behavior Training Center. A valid 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Open Mic Night: Nov. 30, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Singers, musicians, actors, poets and dancers are welcome to take part in this monthly variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and teas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 pm. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Trinity Lutheran Church Christmas Sale: Dec. 1, 12 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Trinity Lutheran Church is having its annual Big Christmas Sale on Saturday, Dec. 1. We will have lots of wonderful baking (including Norwegian treats), gift baskets and a soup-and-sandwich lunch. For more information, please call the church office at 604-584-0111.

• Women’s Interfaith Symposium: Dec. 1, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Baitur Rahman Mosque, 9570 River Rd.; Please join us for the biggest interfaith symposium organized by our ladies. This year’s theme is “the role of women in the upbringing of our future generation.” We have speakers from Christianity (Rev. Lori Megley-Best), Judaism (Rabbi Laura Duhan Kaplan), Hinduism (Prakriti Sundari), Islam (Naheed Kokhar) and Sikhism (Suhkvinder Kaur Vinning). In addition to our faith speakers, this year we have representatives from the Delta Police Department and Surrey Women’s Centre, as well as Delta Coun. Lois Jackson and Mary-Em Waddington moderating this important event. Booths from local organizations who contribute to society through their hard work will be displayed throughout the mosque. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. Parking is free, daycare is provided and refreshments will be served. RSVP to interfaitheventsbc@gmail.com or 604-715-7002. Hosted by Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association Vancouver.

• Celebrate the Season: Dec. 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; South Delta Baptist Church, 1988 56th St., Tsawwassen; Two festive concerts — four amazing choirs. Tickets available from choir members at FYFE Design Studio, online at deltachoral.ca, or at the door. Adults $20, students/seniors $15. Children 10 and under free. Venue is wheelchair accessible with ample parking.

• Holiday Hazards — Pet-proofing Your Home for the Holidays: Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Learn how to recognize hazardous areas in your home and make it safe. To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Recreation for 50-plus — Delta Concert Band: Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Enjoy this fabulous concert band and let their music put you into the festive mood. Everyone welcome, admission by donation. For more information call 604-594-2717.

• Parent Info Night on Cannabis & Edibles: Dec. 5, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; North Delta Secondary School; Join DPD Const. Derek Gallamore for a FREE evening of info & dialogue about THC edibles, oils, and electronic delivery systems, and what you should know as parents. Hosted by the Delta Police Department and the Delta School District. For more info email DCPO.northdelta@deltapolice.ca.

• Get Ready Delta — Free Personal Preparedness Workshops: Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Are You Prepared? This personal preparedness workshop will teach you the risk, how to make an emergency plan, and what to do in an emergency or disaster. Please register in advance (using registration code 418673) online at deltareg.ca or by calling 604-952-3000. Know the risks, make a plan, get a kit.

• A Morning with Santa — North Delta: Dec. 8, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Take photos with Santa Claus, enjoy a delicious breakfast, make crafts and take part in Creative Critters and, of course, skating. Be sure to bring your camera, imagination, a warm jacket, skates and a CSA multi-impact helmet. Price is $10:50 per person (free for children under one year) and tickets are available at North Delta and Sungod recreation centres.

• Winter blues? Inside Enrichment for Your Dog: Dec. 8, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Learn how to provide enrichment for you dog indoors. Presented by Ocean Park Dog Training. A valid 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Christmas Pottery Sale: Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; The North Delta Potters Guild’s annual Christmas sale features functional to fun creations in clay by guild members. Admission is free.

• A Morning with Santa — South Delta: Dec. 15, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre; Take photos with Santa Claus, enjoy a delicious breakfast, make crafts, and take part in Roaming Rascals and, of course, skating. Be sure to bring your camera, imagination, a warm jacket, skates and a CSA multi-impact helmet. Price is $10:50 per person (free for children under one year) and tickets are available at Winskill Aquatics and Fitness Centre, South Delta Recreation Centre and Ladner Leisure Centre.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Mondays through Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Discover fun with rhymes, songs and stories. This is an interactive program for caregivers and babies 15 months and younger. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required.

• Kids Grieve Too: Mondays through Nov. 26, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; If you know or have a child who is grieving the loss of significant person, consider Kids Grieve Too, counsellor-led bereavement support groups for children aged 7-12. These groups apply expressive arts and play to reduce anxiety and anger, promote healthy expression of difficult emotions, increase understanding of grief and loss, and provide support through connection with others. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Diana Brinton at 778-791-1166.

• Storytime: Tuesdays through Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• ESL Book Club: Tuesdays through Dec. 4, 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Enjoy practicing your English conversation and reading skills in a supportive environment while learning about culture and meeting new people in a fun and friendly program. This free program is most suitable for intermediate speakers.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays through Dec. 4, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Next Chapter Book Club: Wednesdays through Dec. 5, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with developmental disabilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends and have fun in a relaxed community setting.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Adult Grief Group: Wednesdays through Nov. 28, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining a safe and supportive group led by a bereavement counsellor where you will have opportunities to share with and listen to others in similar situations, and to learn to navigate your grief process. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Conversation Circle: Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people in a friendly, casual place, then join us on for weekly guided discussions about Canadian culture, food and current events.

• Practice English and Learn Skills for the Canadian Workplace: Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 22 , 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Meet at the library twice a week to practice English, learn workplace vocabulary, become familiar with the Canadian labour market and develop networking skills. Each session includes tips and assistance with resume writing, job search skills, websites and Canadian workplace expectations. Taught by a TESOL-certified and experienced teacher, this program is being offered in partnership with Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society. Bonus: PICS refers students, if interested, to further education at local colleges or universities. To register, call 604-596-7722 or drop in at the library.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through Dec. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months old and younger.

• Parent Time: Thursdays through Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun, social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, and share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months old and younger. On the schedule: public health nurse on Sept. 20 and water safety on Sept. 27.

• Delta Connex Parent Peer Group: Thursdays through Dec. 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; 11425 84th Ave.; The parent group is an opportunity fr parents with children who have ADND, FASD or other complex behaviours to come together. At the group you can learn and reflect on your life as a parent of children that may behave in ways that are unexpected and a challenge to understand. You will gain insight in building positive relationships, celebrating your children and focus on your emotional well-being. We provide a welcoming and safe environment to share experiences, knowledge and offer support to each other. This group is led by a trained facilitator. For registration and more information, please contact Robyn Lane at 604-946-6622 ext. 328 or robynl@reachchild.org.

• Bereavement Self-Care/Relaxation Group: Thursdays through Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; If you are an adult who has been recently bereaved and would like to explore and implement self-care practices, then join this music-therapist-led group where you will learn a variety of self-care techniques and participate in experiential guided relaxation to help you address feelings of depression, exhaustion and anxiety as they relate to grief. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Chronic Conditions Self-Management: Fridays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; Do you live with a chronic health condition? This free six-week workshop helps people living with chronic health conditions and their caregivers to better manage symptoms and activities of daily life. For more info contact Self-Management BC at 604-940-1273 or visit selfmanagementbc.ca.

• Storytime: Fridays through Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays through Dec. 28, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

MONTHLY

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).



