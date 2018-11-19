‘N’ driver clocked going 51 km/hr over the speed limit

A novice driver won’t be out on the roads much after Port Moody police clocked a car doing 101 km/hr during rush hour last week.
On Twitter Monday morning, police said the driver was going 51 kilometres over the speed limit and “darting in and out of rush-hour traffic.”
Officers impounded the car and gave the driver a “huge fine.”
Driving more than 40 kilometres over the limit gets you a $368 fine and three penalty points on your driving record.
WOW!!! 😳 N-driver travelling 101 kms/hr (51 kms over), darting in and out of @CityofPoMo rush hour traffic???
Ummm, not on @PortMoodyPD’s watch! 🚔👮♂️#GOTCHAAA #ByeByeCar #Impounded #HUGEFine #SaferPoMo 😉👍 pic.twitter.com/V6flLyb35q
— Port Moody Police (@PortMoodyPD) November 19, 2018