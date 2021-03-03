A boat caught fire in Ladysmith Harbour on Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)

A boat caught fire in Ladysmith Harbour on Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)

Missing woman’s remains recovered after Vancouver Island boat fire

Remains of a 60-year-old woman recovered after Feb. 27 boat fire took her life

The RCMP has recovered the remains of the missing 60-year-old woman after a boat caught fire in the Ladysmith harbour on Saturday morning.

The woman lived on board the vessel with her partner. Her partner was rescued from the fire.

An eyewitness said they heard a man yelling for help when the fire was small. Within moments, an explosion occurred, engulfing the vessel in flames.

RELATED: Search underway for missing woman after boat catches fire in Ladysmith harbour

“There was no foul play at all,” BC RCMP Vancouver Island Division Media Relations Officer, Chris Manseau said. “The underwater recovery team finished on Sunday. They spoke with the gentleman who was on board, the determination was that he was refuelling something.”

At 5:19 a.m. Saturday morning, Ladysmith RCMP responded to a fire at the Ladysmith Marina. Front line RCMP officers arrived at the Gladden Road area marina to find the Ladysmith Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services on scene and the vessel fully engulfed in flames. One of two occupants aboard the boat were rescued by the operator of a small skiff.

The approximate 50-foot vessel had gone adrift in the harbour and was safely towed to shore by the Coast Guard and the Ladysmith Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue. The fire was fully extinguished by the Ladysmith Fire Department at Slag Point.

Acting Ladysmith RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Perret thanked those who called 9-1-1 after witnessing the fire. Their actions likely saved the man’s life.

The investigation has now concluded.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged robber leaves wallet at crime scene, leading Vancouver police straight to his home
Next story
B.C. RMT suspended for not wearing a mask after confirmed by undercover clients

Just Posted

Outside Surrey council chambers. (File photo)
A third Surrey councillor says she’ll be donating her pay raise to charity

Jack Hundial, Steven Pettigrew and Linda Annis say they’ll give their increase to charity after council voted itself a pay hike in a meeting closed to the public

Recent St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at Surrey’s Dublin Crossing bar, in a photo posted to dublincrossing.com. (Chaelee Mae Photography)
Surrey bars, musicians adapt to a second St. Patrick’s Day party stifled by pandemic

No big gatherings on March 17 again this year

A barrel racer is seen at the Cloverdale Rodeo. (Photo courtesy Cloverdale Rodeo)
Cloverdale Rodeo Country Fair postponed until later in 2021

Rodeo president say both public safety related to the pandemic and the removal of border restrictions will determine new date

Stephen Gregorig, co-owner of Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks, holds a soon-to-be-filled can of Orion 1-1. Smugglers’ Trail is launching the beer in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Honour House—a home that supports soldiers, veterans, first responders, and their families. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘It’s a tip of the cap,’ Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks launches new beer to help support B.C. charity

Sales of Orion 1-1, a poppy-seed IPA, will help raise funds for Honour House

An eight-week Anti-Racism Circle program will be hosted by Alexandra Neighbourhood House in April. (Contributed image)
Alexandra House to host eight-week anti-racism workshop

Program, conducted via Zoom, begins in April

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work

‘This is way beyond two bear cubs at this time.’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
B.C. RMT suspended for not wearing a mask after confirmed by undercover clients

College of Massage Therapists has 5 open files, said suspension necessary to protect public

(Black Press Media files)
Alleged robber leaves wallet at crime scene, leading Vancouver police straight to his home

Suspect had allegedly pointed a gun at his victim

A boat caught fire in Ladysmith Harbour on Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)
Missing woman’s remains recovered after Vancouver Island boat fire

Remains of a 60-year-old woman recovered after Feb. 27 boat fire took her life

This poster, spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 restrictions, has been popping up in communities across Vancouver Island.
Poster popping up on Vancouver Island falsely claims COVID restrictions are over

Unattributed poster claims COVID restrictions ended March 1; Island Health responds

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
1 dead, 2 injured in potentially alcohol-fueled collision in North Vancouver

The collision occurred just after 11 p.m. on March 2 on Low Level Road

COVID-19 vaccines were available at a site on East Pender in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Feb. 25. (Twitter/Sarahblyth17)
Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside residents offered $5 after getting COVID-19 vaccine

It’s an effort to ‘incentivize people to engage,’ says B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix

Most Read