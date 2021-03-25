Maple Ridge Fire Department along with BC Ambulance and police responded to a call of a canoeist in the Fraser River midday Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)

Maple Ridge and Langley emergency crews called for canoeist in Fraser River

Person in frigid river helped to shore by jet boat

Emergency crews from both sides of the Fraser River were called out midday Thursday to help a person who had gone into the Fraser River.

Maple Ridge Fire Department crews were dispatched along with BC Ambulance and RCMP to the shores of the river in the 23200 Block.

Upon arrival, they saw a powerboat on the water towing a canoe to the Langley side of the Fraser.

Working with emergency dispatchers, they were on scene long enough to learn that a person in a canoe who had gone into the cold water was towed to the Langley shore. Langley Township Fire Department members were dispatched to the scene and BC Ambulance crews were able to cross over on the Golden Ears Bridge to get to the patient who was reported to be cold but responsive.

