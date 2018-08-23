A suspect in an alleged credit card fraud.

Man swipes child's car seat, baby stroller

Langley RCMP has released surveillance photos of suspects.

  • Aug. 23, 2018 10:20 a.m.
  • News

Langley Mounties are looking for suspects in a number of cases, including the recent heist of a baby stroller and car seat from a local store.

The incidents include:

• On July 6, a two men and a woman allegedly stole clothing from Mark’s Work Wearhouse. All three were seen getting into a light blue Honda Civic that was missing the rear driver’s side rim cover and had a spoiler on the back.

The woman is Caucasian, with red hair in a pony tail, and was wearing a black T-shirt, light blue shorts, a pink bandana on one wrist, and was carrying a black purse.

One of the men is Caucasian with a shaved head, scruffy beard, and grey tattoo on his shoulder. He wore a camouflage grey-and-green shirt and camouflage shorts.

The third man, not pictured, is Caucasian and wore a baseball cap.

• A baby blue Electra Townie electric bicycle worth $3,500 was stolen from a garage in Langley City on July 26.

• A man with long blonde hair, a grey jacket and blue jeans allegedly stole food items from an Esso Station on Aug. 4.

• A number of items of fishing equipment was stolen from a boat parked in Brookswood on Aug. 11.

• A woman allegedly used a stolen credit card to make nearly $800 of purchases from a Langley City computer store on Aug. 15.

• A man stole lotto tickets from a Chevron station on Aug. 16. In his 60s, he has brown hair and was wearing glasses and a black jacket.

• A Caucasian man in his 40s, standing 5’10” with a slim build, allegedly stole a baby stroller and car seat from Active Baby on Aug. 19. The items are worth almost $2,000.

Anyone with information on any of these thefts is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.solvecrime.ca.

 

Stolen fishing gear.

Stolen fishing gear.

A suspect in a stolen lottery ticket investigation.

A suspected in a clothing theft. A suspected in a clothing theft.

Another suspect in the same clothing theft.

A stolen electric bicycle.

Suspected of stealing food.

Suspected baby stroller and car seat thief.





