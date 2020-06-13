Langley Lodge. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Lodge reports no change in COVID-19 numbers, bringing active cases to zero

The Langley non-profit has been the site of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in the province

Langley Lodge reported no change in their current status since their last report on Wednesday, June 10 – there have been no new resident cases of COVID-19 and all remaining cases have been recovered.

As of Friday, June 12, the total sits at 27 recoveries, 24 deaths, and zero active cases – with the last COVID related death occurring on Thursday, June 4.

The care home says it will share details of a plan “to return to more normal” with residents and their primary contacts directly at a later date.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

The 16 new positive tests reported in the province in the previous day bring the total active cases to 187, with 2,354 people recovered. There was one additional death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, bringing the total for B.C. to 168 pandemic-related deaths.

Dr. Bonnie Henry noted the situation in senior homes remained stable, with no new outbreaks and five assisted-living and long-term care facilities with active outbreak measures in place.

READ MORE: Langley Lodge reports no new COVID-19 cases, deaths

The next update will be provided by Langley Lodge on Monday, June 15.

