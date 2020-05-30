Langley Lodge ordered to swab all residents staff, new cases discovered

Four new cases – two residents and two staff – have been confirmed at the long-term care home

  • May. 30, 2020 9:00 a.m.

There were no new deaths reported at Langley Lodge on Friday, but the number of active cases has risen.

That, confirmed this evening by chief executive director Debra Hauptman, who said there are two new cases of COVID-19 among the residents and two more discovered among staff.

Back on Wednesday, the Langley non-profit care home reported its 22nd death connected to the virus since the outbreak began on April 28 – the most deaths in any seniors care facility in B.C. since the pandemic was declared early March.

The very next day, on Thursday, Fraser Health appointed its own director of pandemic response to provide oversight of the COVID-19 response at Langley Lodge.

RELATED: Fraser Health takes charge of COVID response at Langley Lodge

“Over the past day we have received instructions from the FH [Fraser Health’s] chief medical health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie, along with our medical director Dr. Mitchell Fagan, to swab all negative residents and all staff once again,” Hauptman explained in her online update Friday evening.

The testing took place on Thursday and Friday, with what she calls “a large majority of test results” (108) coming back negative.

The majority of the confirmed cases have been reported in the Lodge’s dementia wards, and until this week were confined to the second and third floors.

More recently though, there were three diagnosis reported on the fifth floor. And in Friday evening’s report, Hauptman confirmed there were two new resident cases of COVID-19 in the centre – one was on the fifth floor, while another was on the third.

“The swab results also identified two positive staff members who have no symptoms. This is an example of how the virus can spread, from non-symptomatic persons to others. We have personally notified the families of the residents that tested positive,” she elaborated.

The recently diagnosed residents were moved together onto the third floor Friday, where Hauptman said, “we can intensify resources and minimize further exposures.”

Family members of those affected by the move have been contacted directly, Hauptman said, assuring them that there has been infection prevention and control specialists on site all week, as well as a specialized ultraviolet germ-sterilization machine brought in.

In the meantime, all Langley Lodge residents are continuing to be confined to their rooms, receiving meal service.

The latest overview numbers issued Wednesday showed that 22 from the home had recovered from COVID-19, mirroring the number who have died from the disease.

Hauptman promised another update on Monday, June 1.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusHealthcareSeniorsseniors housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grieving together, but apart: How funeral homes are handling the pandemic

Just Posted

Cloverdale businessman funds wells in Cambodia

Revive Washing in Clayton Heights donates three per cent of profits to charity

Surrey addictions officials say pandemic funding is wreaking havoc on those in recovery

Governments’ kindness taking its toll, recovery operators say

Police asking for help to find 11-year-old last seen in Surrey

Shauntae Joseph has been reported missing two other times since October 2019

Influx of cross-border visitors to Peace Arch Park sparks concern COVID-19 could spike

Police, parks officials say patrols, education and signage have all been increased

Barn catches fire in Surrey

Fire department says ‘pressurized containers’ inside the structure

Vancouver Island bride held wedding in seniors home so dying stepdad could walk her down aisle

Ceremony held amidst pandemic in order to fulfill bride’s wish to have stepdad give her away

Yukon ready to lift COVID travel restrictions with B.C. in July: premier

Premier Sandy Silver says the territory’s health-care system can cope with the virus.

‘It is dire:’ Study finds B.C. logging continues on critical caribou habitat

The federal Species At Risk Act requires provinces to identify critical habitat for caribou herds

Langley Lodge ordered to swab all residents staff, new cases discovered

Four new cases – two residents and two staff – have been confirmed at the long-term care home

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Grieving together, but apart: How funeral homes are handling the pandemic

‘Hugs are so important and right now hugs can’t happen’

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Condition in kids with possible COVID-19 link being studied in Canada

This month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert to doctors about MIS-C

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

Most Read