Langley artist contributes to Greenpeace pipeline protest

Brandon Gabriel’s art was hung in the path of oil tankers by activists.

A Langley artist and activist designed some of the anti-pipeline banners that were hung from the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Tuesday morning.

Brandon Gabriel has been a vocal opponent of the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline through B.C.

On Tuesday morning, Greenpeace protesters rappelled from the bridge, forming an “aerial blockade” to impede an oil tanker scheduled to leave the refinery.

They also hung banners designed by seven indigenous artists, including Gabriel.

“I did a thunderbird design,” Gabriel said.

A member of the Kwantlen First Nation, Gabriel has been among the key organizers of Langley marches through Fort Langley, near the path of the pipeline. It passes through northern Langley on its way to a refinery in Burnaby.

This is not the first artistic project opposing the pipeline Gabriel has worked on.

“We’ve been working with Greenpeace n this campaign for quite a while,” he said.

He has produced videos for the campaign, and was part of a “hologram” display that was shot onto semi-transparent screens in a Toronto event last year.

The purpose of today’s protest is to send a message to the federal government that opposition to the pipeline will not let up now that Ottawa has agreed to buy the pipeline from Kinder Morgan, Gabriel said.

