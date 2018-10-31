Intricately carved pumpkins honour fallen B.C. police officer, Humboldt tragedy

Abbotsford resident Rick Chong has created a series of intricately carved pumpkins that include tributes to some Canadian tragedies that took place within the last year.
Chong’s 30-pumpkin display features a tribute to Abbotsford Police officer Const. John Davidson, who was fatally shot in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017, at the age of 53.
It also includes a tribute to the Humboldt Broncos hockey team from Saskatchewan, whose bus was involved in a collision with a semi-truck in April, resulting in the deaths of 16 people and injuries to 13 others.
The Abbotsford Police Department gave a shout-out to Chong today on its Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Shout out to Rick Chong at #Abbotsford and his amazing #PumpkinCarving skills; this year he has created a tribute to Cst Davidson and the #HumboltBroncos! Check out his #Halloween2018 display today at:
#34 3087 Immel Street
Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/3fThuERW8L
