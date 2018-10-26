End of the line for Seth Rogen’s announcements on TransLink

The Vancouver-born comedian will be replaced by previous announcement recordings

It’s the last stop for Vancouver-raised comedian Seth Rogen’s guest public announcements on TransLink.

The transit authority announced on its Buzzer Blog this week that Oct. 31 will mark the last day of the funny messages on etiquette and more – but not before it adds three new audio clips to Expo and Millennium Skytrain routes.

The three new announcements are a mystery, but staff hinted that Rogen talks about hipsters, Waterfront Station and the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

Rogen became the guest voice for TransLink in July, after officials pulled actor Morgan Freeman’s announcements over allegations of sexual assault that became public the day after they revealed the partnership.

I’M GONNA BE THE VOICE ON PUBLIC TRANSIT IN MY HOMETOWN OF VANCOUVER. pic.twitter.com/JduvqtqU3o — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2018

Rogen also became the voice for Toronto Transit shortly after.

TransLink added that a dozen outtakes will be released online in November.

