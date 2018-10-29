(U.S. Geological Survey)

Earthquake registered off B.C. coast one week after multiple tremors

The 4.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Tofino at a depth of 10 km

Another sizable earthquake has struck off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The latest, a 4.0 magnitude quake recorded on Oct. 29, happened approximately 144km west of Tofino at a depth of 10 km.

This comes exactly one week after a series of earthquakes were registered in the same region, although no damage or injuries have been reported in either case, and no tsunami warning was issued.

READ MORE: Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

READ MORE: What to pack in an emergency – preparedness kit for earthquakes

On Oct. 21 the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 6.6 magnitude quake about 260 kilometres west of Tofino, followed by a 6.8 tremor and then a third measuring 6.5.

Those earthquakes were followed by two other smaller quakes later that same day at a magnitude of 4.9 and 4.0.

READ MORE: Multiple earthquakes off Vancouver Island recorded around the world

“It’s not a surprise because this is one of the most seismically active parts of Canada,” said John Cassidy last week, a seismologist and professor at the University of Victoria.

This past week is also remembered as the six-year anniversary of one of Canada’s largest earthquakes – a 7.8 magnitude quake that rocked Haida Gwaii and was felt across much of B.C.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Leicester helicopter crash: Soccer team owner killed

Just Posted

Businesswoman takes on sitting MP in Cloverdale-Langley City

Tamara Jansen of Milner Village Garden Centre and Darvonda Nurseries picked to take on John Aldag.

PHOTOS: Surrey hosts two ‘spooktacular’ events

Halloween events were held at Museum of Surrey and Historic Stewart Farm Saturday

South Surrey entrepreneur teaches how to make cannabis-infused candy

Justin Lloyd started Kickstarter campaign for The Edibles Kit

WWII tank to be on display at Crescent legion

Sherman tank spent decades on an Utah shooting range

Delta police investigating ‘serious collision’

River Road closed for several hours Sunday morning

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

Video: Giants beat Brandon in Langley shootout Sunday

G-Men earn themselves a 3-2 comeback in victory over Wheat Kings on home ice, despite skeleton crew.

Lion Air plane crashes into sea, 189 on board

Disaster agency says passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta

VIDEO: Red Sox top Dodgers 5-1 to win World Series

Steve Pearce hit two home runs and David Price gave up one earned run in seven innings of work

Teen sensation Davies dazzles with 2 goals in final game with Whitecaps

Youngster leaving MLS to join Bayern Munich

Two puppies saved after being trapped on a cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area

Leicester helicopter crash: Soccer team owner killed

60-year-old Vichai is known for arriving and leaving the stadium in central England in his helicopter

B.C. synagogues hold vigil to mourn Pittsburgh shooting victims

11 people were killed when a gunman opened fire

BC Ferries cancels sailings for cleanup after vehicle spills fuel into water

A commercial vehicle spilled fuel into the water while discharging from a vessel on the Sunshine Coast

Most Read