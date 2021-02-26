Cheryl Roberts said she's having to consider putting down her cat, Burley, because she can't afford his dental surgery. (Cheryl Roberts photo)

COVID impact on Lower Mainland woman’s finances puts her kitty’s future in jeopardy

A Langley woman said money was tight before COVID and now she struggles to afford vet care

Cheryl Roberts is like so many struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she’s discovering that a lack of funds could mean having to put down her cat.

“This man is the love of my life,” she said of her cat, Burley. “He showed up on my doorstep around 11 years ago.”

He stuck around. The Langley woman recently found out Burley, who is between 12 and 14 years old, needs dental surgery on four problem teeth.

“Unfortunately I am now on a fixed income, disability,” she explained. “I am simply unable to come up with that kind of money.”

She’s searched around for any solution she could think of, asking for advice online and approaching local animal welfare organizations but to no avail.

“I have called everyone and anyone, with COVID a lot of the places… are not looking at applications until mid March, and that is no guarantee I will get help,” she said.

Roberts has created a GoFundMe page hoping to raise the $2,000 needed to pay for his surgery because he can’t wait.

She said she can’t imagine her life without her furry friend, particularly since COVID and the forced isolation.

“He is the funniest cat I have ever seen, sometimes I feel as though he knows more than he can share with a look,” Roberts said.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Most Read