Rose petal tea. (Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)

COLUMN: Tea tempts a self-professed coffee fanatic

Writers weigh-in on whether they prefer tea or coffee

By Ursula Maxwell-Lewis

Cloverdale Reporter

I’m a coffee fanatic from a tea-drinking Scottish family. Recently, however, tea invitations, a key element in literature and life, have been popping up.

Were the tea leaves sending me subliminal messages?

I decided to investigate by visiting Silk Road, a Kitsilano specialty tea shop.

Maria, a staff host, gave me a quick overview of two comprehensive walls of teas — one herbal, one organic. We tasted jasmine, refreshing iced Himalayan mint tea with a squeeze of lemon, a tea with chocolate overtones, and oolongs from China’s Guangdong and Fujian provinces.

Blood orange, blackcurrant and elderflower teas were appealing, but the lure of the tea names was almost irresistible — 8 Immortals, Iron Goddess Ti Kuan Yin, Darjeeling Black, Philosopher’s Brew, Chocolate Panda, and so on.

I settled for a package of Special Reserve Cloudwalker Peony (Bai Mu Dan), a white tea reputed to have been sipped by monks “while seeking enlightenment and wisdom.” Clearly that was for me.

For details on seminars, check the company website (silkroadteastore.com). If you’re interested in attending one, try to coincide your booking when chief tea ambassador and Silk Road founder Daniela Cubelic is in town. The original shop is in Victoria.

Curiosity now piqued, I followed the March Hare’s tea party advice to Alice and decided to “take some more tea.” My informal research led me to query wordsmiths in Surrey International Writers’ Conference (SiWC) buffet lineups at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. After all, producing your magnum opus requires concentration and (usually) caffeine. Wine is reserved for the book launch!

So, how did SiWC scribes respond?

Seven out of ten voted for tea. They agreed that targeting deadlines fuelled with coffee can derail a writer.

I pause here to remember my grandmother calling to my father, “Jimmy, this tea’s not weak. It’s helpless!” And, there’s my mother’s voice echoing down the years: “Always warm the pot, dear, and put the milk in the cup first.”

Speaking of milk, chai is — for me — not only a comforting drink, it also brings back happy memories of faraway places. So, bring on the foaming almond milk, or 2% if that’s what’s on hand!

The writers’ conference trade show features a mobile book selection courtesy of Indigo. That’s where I spotted The Good Living Guide to Medicinal Tea by British Columbia author Jennifer Browne.

Browsing through the tantalizing tea recipes and related information, I was reminded that “Common herbs, spices, fruits, and barks have been scientifically proven to help relieve pain, menopause symptoms, high blood pressure, insomnia, stress, and digestive angst.” Browne is well versed in the values, uses, blending, properties, health advantages and histories of various herbs, so look for her book in your local library or bookshop.

In keeping with the subject, I’m currently sipping a cup of “Margaret Laurence,” a blend from Lakefield, Ontario. It’s a soothingly aromatic mix of sencha, tulsi, coconut, galangal, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and pepper. They had me at cardamom, but as winter closes in I’ll settle for hot tea and a cool book any day.

Ursula Maxwell-Lewis is a Surrey-based writer/photographer, and the founder of the Cloverdale Reporter. Contact her at utravel@shaw.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Staunch South Surrey transition-house supporter remembered

Just Posted

Health Minister opens ‘urgent primary care’ centre in Surrey

The centres were a promise of the NDP along the campaign trail, and the Surrey location is the fourth to open in B.C.

Dump truck crashes into hydro pole in north Surrey

Accident causes power outage in Whalley

Surrey mayor appoints Terry Waterhouse to oversee policing transition

Waterhouse was hired by the previous Surrey First slate as the city’s first-ever Director of Public Safety Strategies

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver to drop six cents

But a ‘volatile’ market could lead to increases in the coming weeks

White Rock included on Maclean’s ‘most dangerous places’ listing

Cities across Canada ranked on crime severity index

Throw a snowball to help kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Effort will raise money for sick kids over the holidays

Want to buy your first home? Move to Kamloops or Prince George

Kamloops, Prince George, Campbell River and Langford are the only other markets in the study without gaps between required and actual income in owning a home.

Seniors in care homes may not get referendum ballots in the mail: Seniors Advocate

Voters list was established in May 2017, so if they moved into a care home since then….

Feds give $2 million for anti-extremism programs in B.C.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said supporting efforts locally is key to prevention

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by train in Maple Ridge

Emergency responders on tracks along River Road

COLUMN: Tea tempts a self-professed coffee fanatic

Writers weigh-in on whether they prefer tea or coffee

Should the legal age for cannabis be increased to 21?

B.C. residents have a more mellow attitude to the age limit for pot – but 23 per cent want the legal age increased

Expect ride hailing in B.C. by 2020, Premier Horgan says

Taxi-style insurance option needed for part-time drivers

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

Most Read