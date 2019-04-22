Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” (Courtesy Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Chilliwack library hosting Star Wars-themed escape room

Participants asked to summon the force for week-long attraction

The Sardis Library is feeling strong with the force, and has a free activity planned to prove it.

They’ve woven the theme of “May the Fourth be With You” with the popularity of escape rooms, to create a unique experience for families. Star Wars: The Escape Room will run from Monday, May 13 to Thursday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Friday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants will have to tap into their own Jedi powers, and use the force to break out of the Star Wars themed escape room. Everyone is encouraged to dress in their best Jedi Knight wear, too. A green screen will be set up for photos to capture the moment.

The escape room is set up for teams of four to six people, and each team has a 45 minute time slot plus 15 minutes for instruction time prior. While the event is geared toward ages 13 and up, it is also suitable for anyone over the age of seven. Children ages eight through 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be prizes for the teams with the lowest times, so pick your teammates wisely.

Teams can begin signing up on Monday, April 29, through the Sardis library in Chilliwack, at 604-858-5503.

