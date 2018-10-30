‘Burning Desires’: B.C. seniors bare all to raise funds for new fire hall

The ‘Burning Desires’ calendar girls are raising money to finish the Edgewood Fire Hall

A group of senior women in Edgewood, B.C., is making headlines for baring it all.

It isn’t unheard of for a firehall to raise money by selling calendars filled with topless male firefighters leaning against shiny fire trucks. But Edgewood’s own have decided to go a different route.

Lynda McNutt, president of the Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department Society, gathered the 11 women together to raise funds for the completion of the Edgewood Fire Hall.

With the assistance of local photographer Tasha Hall, the women did a total of 12 photo shoots. Hundreds of photos were taken to ensure that the “money shots” were there.

Hall took care of all the layout, photo touchups and colouring.

“This calendar is the product of a determined group of senior women,” McNutt said. “The production of the calendar pushed many of us outside of our comfort zone.”

The goal is to raise at least $15,000 to cover the water and septic hookup for the new hall.

The cost of a two-inch pipe hookup is more than $10,000, which is beyond what the department can currently afford.

The new hall will settle for a one-inch connection, approximately the size of a garden hose. The connection will supply septic and water for sanitary needs, but will not be enough to supply water to the trucks, which will be filled at a separate location.

The team of calendar women are Jan Thomas, Marilyn Tonhauser, Lynda McNutt, Lois Woods, Ariel Stinson, Lorraine Wied, Cathy Watson, Jan Toothill, Debra Pion, Terryl Allen, and Sharon Birnie

The “Burning Desires” calendars are selling for $25 each and can be purchased by emailing theburningdesires11@gmail.com.