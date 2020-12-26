Building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road catches fire on Christmas Eve

Multiple people called 9-1-1 just before 4 a.m. on Christmas morning after a building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road caught fire in Pitt Meadows.
The property also has a house and several trailers on it. Witnesses report that all residents were able to escape unharmed.
Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue say four to six people have been displaced, but there were no reports of injuries and the cause is not yet known.
