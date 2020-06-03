RCMP arrest a woman who was allegedly inside the home on June 3, 2020. (Colin Broughton)

VIDEO: BREAKING: RCMP Emergency Response Team raid known drug house in Chilliwack

Armed officers responded to reports of shots, bring in ERT, K-9 unit and spike belt

Chilliwack RCMP and members of the Emergency Response Team conducted a raid on a house on Fairfield Island Wednesday morning.

“Police have 10000-block of Fairfield Drive area blocked off,” they said in a Tweet. “The RCMP ask the public to avoid the 10000-block of Fairfield Drive until further notice. Further details to follow.”

The RCMP Tweet said “Fairfield Drive” but neighbours report the location is actually Fairview Drive.

Heavily armed officers moved in on the house early in the morning, shortly after 6 a.m. Neighbours say shots were heard in the area, and that one person was taken to hospital.

Several neighbours have also reported that the house has been known for regular criminal activity for at least the past two years.

There were several arrests throughout the morning, and the last person was removed from the house and arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Prior to that, the Emergency Response Team used a tactical vehicle to shoot a gassy substance into the house. They also employed a small robot device, the K-9 unit, and a spike belt.

The Chilliwack Fire Department and investigators arrived on the scene shortly after the final arrest, and caution tape has been placed around the house.

More details will be reported as they become available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

crimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

RCMP train their weapons on a home on Fairview Drive in Chilliwack on June 3, 2020. (Colin Broughton)

A pair of flip flops lie in the middle of Fairview Drive as RCMP surround a house on the morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The RCMP, including its Emergency Response Team, were on scene at at house on Fairview Drive near Strathcona Road on the morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The RCMP, including its Emergency Response Team, were on scene at at house on Fairview Drive near Strathcona Road on the morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The RCMP, including its Emergency Response Team, were on scene at at house on Fairview Drive near Strathcona Road on the morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Previous story
Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged
Next story
Aldergrove man, 60, can ‘finally afford to retire’ after winning $24M in lottery

Just Posted

Clover Valley Beer Festival cancelled

Cloverdale beer fest falls victim to COVID-19

OUR VIEW: Someone define respect for Surrey mayor

There needs to be a reckoning over Safe Surrey Coalition twitter post

Go Fund Me campaign for family of CN rail worker who died at Thornton Yard in Surrey

Jasvinder Singh Riar, 31, died while at work at the Canadian National Railway Thornton Yard in North Surrey early Monday morning

After delay, ‘Metro Vancouver’s Largest Indoor Amusement Park’ set to open in Surrey

At Central City Fun Park, ‘things will be a little different than what we had originally planned’

COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 3: Threat of fines quashes South Surrey seniors’ daily workouts

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

VIDEO: BREAKING: RCMP Emergency Response Team raid known drug house in Chilliwack

Armed officers responded to reports of shots, bring in ERT, K-9 unit and spike belt

Aldergrove man, 60, can ‘finally afford to retire’ after winning $24M in lottery

Ron Cumiskey plans to use the hefty Lotto 6/49 winnings to stay close to home and his daughters

Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Floyd’s family and protesters have repeatedly called for criminal charges against all four officers

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Highway 1 closed north of Yale after body found on highway

Coroners Service reportedly on the scene, next Drive BC update at noon

Teen cashier praised after paying grocery bill for Aldergrove woman

Otter Co-op’s Brooklyn Roberts asked to pay Tamara Smith’s $44 grocery bill after debit card declined

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit was en route as whale broke free from prawn trap line

Most Read