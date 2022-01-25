RCMP have an area of Willoughby cordoned off after a shooting on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired in Langley suburb Tuesday afternoon

Police have spoken to one man who was not injured. Roads closed in Willoughby

Shots were fired and cars sped away from the scene on a suburban Langley street near an elementary school on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m., Langley RCMP were on the scene at 78th Avenue, between Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary and 204th Street.

Shortly after 1:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, several people called to report hearing shots and seeing vehicles fleeing the 7800 block of 204B Avenue.

“The suspect vehicle is described as a sedan and the victim vehicle is believed to be a dark coloured sport utility vehicle,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

Two stray shots hit nearby homes, but no one was injured.

Police did not know yet if the shots were fired from one of the cars or not, Largy said.

Police located the victim’s vehicle in Walnut Grove shortly after the shooting. A person associated with the car has spoken with investigators and it is confirmed he is not injured.

“Motorists can anticipate road closures in this area for the foreseeable future,” Largy added.

Police were directing traffic by 3 p.m. as parents picked up students from Donna Gabriel Robins, Langley’s newest elementary school. Police tape blocked off access to the site from the west.

The school was under a “hold and secure” status for about half an hour after the first calls about the incident.

Multiple uniformed and plainclothes RCMP officers were on scene, talking to nearby residents.

Investigators are asking for motorists with dash cameras who were travelling in that area Tuesday afternoon to review their footage and forward anything relevant to Langley RCMP.

“Residents are also asked to please review any exterior security camera recordings for relevant footage that might assist with the investigation,” Largy said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage that might assist with this investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP detachment at 604-532-3200.

