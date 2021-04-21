VIDEO: IHIT investigating fatal shooting near Langley Sportsplex

Man gunned down Wednesday morning outside of Langley Sportsplex at 91a Ave and 200 Street. (Shane MacKicha/Special to The Star) Man gunned down Wednesday morning outside of Langley Sportsplex at 91a Ave and 200 Street. (Shane MacKicha/Special to The Star) Man gunned down Wednesday morning outside of Langley Sportsplex at 91a Ave and 200 Street. (Shane MacKicha/Special to The Star) Man gunned down Wednesday morning outside of Langley Sportsplex at 91a Ave and 200 Street. (Shane MacKicha/Special to The Star) Man gunned down Wednesday morning outside of Langley Sportsplex at 91a Ave and 200 Street. (Shane MacKicha/Special to The Star)

Just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Langley RCMP were called to the 20100 block of 91A Avenue after a report of shots fired was received.

Upon police attendance, an adult victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds.

Crpl. Holly Largy, Langley RCMP media relations told the Aldergrove Star that despite all attempts to revive the male, believed to be in their 40s, they succumbed to their injuries.

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act,” Largy confirmed.

The area surrounding the scene at 91A Avenue and 200th Street outside the Langley Sportsplex will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Langley RCMP.

IHIT is being deployed to #LangleyBC for a fatal shooting at the Langley Sportsplex. Occurred just after 9am this morning. pic.twitter.com/bJcLyuYceg — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) April 21, 2021

Largy added that police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Langley