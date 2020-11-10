The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 22, 2020 located the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. on a property in Blaine. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture)

The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 22, 2020 located the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. on a property in Blaine. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture)

Asian giant hornet found in Aldergrove near junction of Fraser Highway and Highway 13

Another hornet had been spotted approximately five kilometres away in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

A single Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarina) was found near the junction of Fraser Highway and Highway 13 in Aldergrove on Nov. 7 – approximately five kilometres away from where one was found in Abbotsford on Nov. 2.

Both findings are thought to coincide with a phase in the hornets’ life cycle in which they disperse from their nests to look for new hornets to mate with.

Each of the five confirmed hornets found in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland since 2019 have been a result of public reports.

As no nests have been discovered in the area, the Ministry of Agriculture encourages beekeepers and the public to continue reporting any sightings to the Invasive Species Council of BC, toll-free at 1 888 933-3722, via the council’s “Report Invasives” mobile phone app or https://bcinvasives.ca/report.

Survey efforts in the Fraser Valley have focused on surveillance and trap monitoring along 0 Avenue (pronounced as “Zero Avenue”), with the support of local beekeepers and other organizations, as well as in Nanaimo, where a nest was located and destroyed in 2019.

READ MORE: Asian giant ‘murder hornet’ discovered in Abbotsford

In October 2020, Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologists successfully eradicated an Asian giant hornet nest following multiple findings of single hornets in the same area of Blaine, Wash.

A sting from an Asian giant hornet can be painful and cause localized swelling, redness and itching due to the larger amount of venom injected.

However, the Ministry of Agriculture said they are not interested in humans, pets, and large animals.

Asian giant hornets hunt insects for food and will attack people only when their nest is disturbed.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: TransLink to test antimicrobial coating on buses, SkyTrain to prevent COVID spread

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey moving ahead with SCDC transfer to in-house

Councillor Allison Patton ‘very sure’ city won’t be selling off lands

tease
Surrey pub’s toy drive aims to make kids smile during Christmas hit by COVID

Elsewhere, Surrey Christmas Bureau sets up shop on 104th Avenue

Surrey’s equipment includes 23 tandem dump trucks, two city graders, two “hired” graders and 29 one-ton trucks. All are equipped with plows and all the trucks are sanders. (File photo)
Surrey ‘reasonably’ ready to tackle snow, icy roads this winter

This is as the city braces for La Nina winter conditions

Three of the attendees at SFU’s 2019 Diwali Gala at Surrey’s Crown Palace Banquet Hall. No such large gatherings are planned this year for Diwali, which is on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (File photo: facebook.com/simonfraseruniversity)
‘Don’t gather to celebrate Diwali,’ Surrey mayor, business group urge

‘Festival of Light’ is traditionally celebrated for five days, this year starting Saturday, Nov. 14

Eternity Medical Equipment co-founder Jeff Wang (left) and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum stand in Eternity mask production room. (Eternity Medical Equipment photo)
South Surrey company to start making N95-equivalent medical masks

Eternity Medical Equipment expected to start production next month

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.
Poppy-box thefts occur at two Abbotsford businesses

Police ask for help identifying supect(s) at hotel and gas station

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 22, 2020 located the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. on a property in Blaine. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture)
Asian giant hornet found in Aldergrove near junction of Fraser Highway and Highway 13

Another hornet had been spotted approximately five kilometres away in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)
VIDEO: TransLink to test antimicrobial coating on buses, SkyTrain to prevent COVID spread

Products will be tested for durability and effectiveness

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Julie Mungall places her painted stones at the Brookside veterans cemetery in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mungall is commemorating Remembrance Day by painting poppies and other designs on rocks and hiding them around the city, sometimes in plain sight, for people to pick up and take home with them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Most British Columbians are unaware of WWII battles fought on our own shores

Remembrance Day research shows Canadians know more about European WWII battles than attacks closer to home

Most Read