The Scamp Industries Ltd. website shows several awards the company displays.

Aldergrove fuel firm fined $200,000 over federal gas tank regulations

The company entered a guilty plea for five counts under federal law

An Aldergrove-based fuel supply company received a $200,000 fine for transferring petroleum products into tanks that weren’t registered or didn’t have their identification numbers visible, as required by law.

Last summer the company pleaded guilty to five counts contrary to the Storage Tank Systems for Petroleum Products and Allied Petroleum Products Regulations, under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. The fine was imposed in May of this year and announced this week by the federal government.

The money will go into the federal Environmental Damages Fund. It was created in 1995 with the money coming from fines, court orders, and voluntary payments, and going to projects that will benefit the environment.

Back in March of 2015 federal enforcement officers inspected several gas stations on federal and Indigenous lands in south-central B.C. including in the Kamloops and Salmon Arm areas where they found Scamp delivered to tanks without ID numbers visible or propert registration.

In addition to the Langley head office, the company has branches in Prince George, Kamloops and Duncan.

The company was given a written warning in early 2013 for delivering fuel to a Chilliwack gas station which had not registered its tank system with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The Storage Tank Systems for Petroleum Products and Allied Petroleum Products Regulations, which came into force in 2008. The federal regulations are intended to reduce the risk of spills. The tank systems are numbered and are part of a federal registry of storage tanks. The regulations apply to storage-tank systems with a capacity of more than 230 litres, which contain petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, and home-heating oil, or allied petroleum products.

The Langley Advance Times asked Scamp Industries Ltd. in Gloucester for comment but did not receive a reply.

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society may open this summer in Cloverdale

Heritage Rail: Surrey’s Jewel

‘Best-case’ ending after truck loses control on hilly White Rock road

One to hospital, roads expected to remain closed for several hours

Vancouver Pride isn’t ‘going away from their roots’ in parade police ban: Surrey Mountie

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Elenore Sturko says she is ‘disheartened’ about decision

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 12: Pandemic won’t damper South Surrey solstice tradition, restaurant capacity limits lifted

Annual Solstice Stroll to add glow in South Surrey on June 20

Event invites candles to be lit in memory of loved ones lost

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

Aldergrove fuel firm fined $200,000 over federal gas tank regulations

The company entered a guilty plea for five counts under federal law

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

COLUMN: Fraser Valley lawyers warn ‘numerous criminal matters dangle on the precipice of oblivion’

Letter signed by 20 defence lawyers to provincial government says COVID-19 court delays need to end

Eastbound crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford causing heavy traffic

Crash site just before Bradner Road, emergency crews blocking left lane

Injured eagle found on the side of a B.C. road on the mend

It will be at least another few weeks before considering release, OWL says

Most Read