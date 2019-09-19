This sign is located on the window of Abbotsford’s Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill.

Abbotsford restaurant offering free meals for those unable to pay

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill on Clearbrook Road has been giving away food since the summer

An Abbotsford restaurant is inviting anyone hungry and low on cash to eat for free.

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill, located on 2494 Clearbrook Road, put up a sign earlier this year offering a free meal to anyone unable to afford it.

The sign, located on the establishment’s front window, states “Are you hungry? If you don’t have money and you are hungry, Feel free to let me know we will provide you veg or non veg food and a cup of water. (Life is Short so Please Help others and Be Human)”

The restaurant opened on Sept. 15, 2018 and offers a variety of Indian dishes. Some of the more popular menu items include: pakora, chicken tikka, tandoori chicken and there are also a number of vegetarian options available.

Management told The News they want to help make Abbotsford a better place by offering this free food.

“We are offering free food who are hungry and have no money,” management stated. “Support community.”

In other news related to the restaurant, the establishment announced on its Facebook page that another location in Aldergrove will be opening soon.

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill currently has a ranking of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google reviews.

For more information on the restaurant, visit its Facebook page.

