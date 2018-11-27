5 to start your day

RCMP spokesman spiralled into anger, depression after Dziekanski case, animal cruelty probe launched into ‘horrific’ death of raccoon and more

1. RCMP spokesman spiralled into anger, depression after Dziekanski case, inquest hears

A coroner's inquest into the death of former RCMP Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre that began Monday revealed a man struggling with depression who abused his wife before spiralling towards suicide in the aftermath of Robert Dziekanski's death at Vancouver International Airport.

2. Animal cruelty probe launched into ‘horrific’ death of raccoon

Animal cruelty officers are looking into a report that someone tried to drown a raccoon after leaving it starving in a trap for over a week.

Animal cruelty officers are looking into a report that someone tried to drown a raccoon after leaving it starving in a trap for over a week.

Critter Care animal care supervisor Brooklynn Martin said staff at Critter Care rescued the raccoon on Friday, Nov. 23, after a tenant in a Burnaby residence contacted them to say the landlord had live-trapped a raccoon and left it in the trap for over a week.

Critter Care released this photo of a badly injured raccoon that was allegedly left in a trap for over a week before an attempt was amde to drown it. (Critter Care)

3. Canada Post strikes hit Lower Mainland even as Senate passes back-to-work bill

This is the sixth week of rotating strikes nationwide, as the Canadian Union of Postal Workers fights for pay equity and better working conditions for rural workers.

4. Latest rain storm swells B.C.’s south coast rivers, dumps heavy rain

Drenching rain that has deluged British Columbia's south coast since Sunday night should begin to relent over the next 24 hours, although Environment Canada says another 40 millimetres of precipitation is expected across parts of the region by Wednesday.

An intense front will approach the south coast bringing strong winds and heavy rain starting tonight. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.#bcstorm https://t.co/faUpv3zW8R pic.twitter.com/zTFGaqRmy0 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 25, 2018

5. One person dead after shooting in south Newton, Surrey police say

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation since Surrey RCMP was called to the scene in the 14600-block of Southview Drive at 11:46 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

Surrey RCMP say an ‘adult victim’ was shot and killed Monday morning in the 14600 block of Southview Drive. Police say it happened just before noon. (Shane MacKichan)

