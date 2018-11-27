Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in his Abbotsford home on July 29, 2013. (Black Press Media files)

5 to start your day

RCMP spokesman spiralled into anger, depression after Dziekanski case, animal cruelty probe launched into ‘horrific’ death of raccoon and more

1. RCMP spokesman spiralled into anger, depression after Dziekanski case, inquest hears

A coroner’s inquest into the death of former RCMP Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre that began Monday revealed a man struggling with depression who abused his wife before spiralling towards suicide in the aftermath of Robert Dziekanski’s death at Vancouver International Airport. See more >

2. Animal cruelty probe launched into ‘horrific’ death of raccoon

Animal cruelty officers are looking into a report that someone tried to drown a raccoon after leaving it starving in a trap for over a week.

Critter Care animal care supervisor Brooklynn Martin said staff at Critter Care rescued the raccoon on Friday, Nov. 23, after a tenant in a Burnaby residence contacted them to say the landlord had live-trapped a raccoon and left it in the trap for over a week. See more >

Critter Care released this photo of a badly injured raccoon that was allegedly left in a trap for over a week before an attempt was amde to drown it. (Critter Care)

3. Canada Post strikes hit Lower Mainland even as Senate passes back-to-work bill

This is the sixth week of rotating strikes nationwide, as the Canadian Union of Postal Workers fights for pay equity and better working conditions for rural workers. See more >

4. Latest rain storm swells B.C.’s south coast rivers, dumps heavy rain

Drenching rain that has deluged British Columbia’s south coast since Sunday night should begin to relent over the next 24 hours, although Environment Canada says another 40 millimetres of precipitation is expected across parts of the region by Wednesday. See more >

5. One person dead after shooting in south Newton, Surrey police say

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation since Surrey RCMP was called to the scene in the 14600-block of Southview Drive at 11:46 a.m. on a report of shots fired. See more >

Surrey RCMP say an ‘adult victim’ was shot and killed Monday morning in the 14600 block of Southview Drive. Police say it happened just before noon. (Shane MacKichan)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Otter now believed to have eaten 10 prized koi in Vancouver garden
Next story
Most Metro Vancouverites like NDP ride-hailing plan to require Class 4 licence: poll

Just Posted

Canada Post strikes hit Lower Mainland, even as Senate passes back-to-work bill

Back-to-work legislation would force postal employees back on the job by Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Gill says McCallum using Surrey’s debt as ‘escape route’ to renege on promises

Surrey mayor says he’s ‘deeply dismayed and shaken to the core’ over city’s $514 million debt load

One person dead after shooting in south Newton, Surrey police say

Surrey recorded its 14th homicide late Monday morning, in the 14600-block of Southview Drive

RCMP search for missing 25-year-old woman

Pat Turo was last seen in Clayton on Wednesday, Nov. 14

South Surrey development raises flooding concerns

Open house planned Monday evening

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

B.C. backing Ottawa in Canadian carbon pricing court battle

Saskatchewan, Ontario argue fuel taxes are up to provinces

5 to start your day

RCMP spokesman spiralled into anger, depression after Dziekanski case, animal cruelty probe launched into ‘horrific’ death of raccoon and more

Most Metro Vancouverites like NDP ride-hailing plan to require Class 4 licence: poll

The B.C. government has promised to bring in ride-hailing by 2020

India urged to abandon plans to recover body of American

A rights group that works to protect tribal people has urged Indian authorities to abandon efforts to recover the body of the American man.

Trump backs use of ‘very safe’ tear gas on crowd of migrants

The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city.

Food agency taking steps to prevent entry of lettuce suspected in E. coli cases

Restaurants and grocery stores in Canada have not officially been told to pull their stocks of romaine lettuce, but an ongoing outbreak of E.coli is prompting many to do just that.

Latest rain storm swells B.C.’s south coast rivers, dumps heavy rain

Rainfall warnings remain posted for the east coast of Vancouver and the inner south coast all the way east to the Fraser Canyon, but wind warnings were dropped Monday night.

Mars touchdown: NASA spacecraft survives supersonic plunge

The 800-pound InSight is stationary and will operate from the same spot for the next two years

Most Read