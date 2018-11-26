5 to start your day

River otter snacks on expensive koi at Vancouver Chinese garden, heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast and more

A river otter has been snacking on koi fish in Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden. (vangarden/Twitter)

1. Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter ended up in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden last week and has since spent its time munching on expensive koi fish. See more >

2. Motorist who saved badly injured 18-year-old Hope man found after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family pleaded for public help in finding Justin Wynker, who helped their son after a horrific accident Nov. 5. See more >

3. Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

In warning issued Monday morning, Environment Canada warned of 80 kilometre per hour winds and heavy rain. See more >

An intense front will approach the south coast bringing strong winds and heavy rain starting tonight. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.#bcstorm https://t.co/faUpv3zW8R pic.twitter.com/zTFGaqRmy0 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 25, 2018

4. Province launches Vancouver’s first urgent primary care centre

The centre will provide “flexible and easily accessible option for primary care” to 35,000 nearby residents who do not have a primary care doctors, Health Minister Adrian Dix said. See more >

.@adriandix announces #Vancouver's first urgent primary care centre, and the 5th in the province.

Here's details about one that opened in #SurreyBC earlier this month, all as part of the province's primary care strategy.https://t.co/k3ZyiS4dMp@BlackPressMedia #bcpoli — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) November 25, 2018

5. Rosie will help make life a bit easier for Maple Ridge student

Rosie is a faithful, even-keeled black lab who’s just completed two years of training as an autism support dog, and is now ready to be at 11-year-old Kailer’s side most hours of the day. See more >

