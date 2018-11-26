A river otter has been snacking on koi fish in Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden. (vangarden/Twitter)

5 to start your day

River otter snacks on expensive koi at Vancouver Chinese garden, heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast and more

1. Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter ended up in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden last week and has since spent its time munching on expensive koi fish. See more >

2. Motorist who saved badly injured 18-year-old Hope man found after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family pleaded for public help in finding Justin Wynker, who helped their son after a horrific accident Nov. 5. See more >

3. Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

In warning issued Monday morning, Environment Canada warned of 80 kilometre per hour winds and heavy rain. See more >

4. Province launches Vancouver’s first urgent primary care centre

The centre will provide “flexible and easily accessible option for primary care” to 35,000 nearby residents who do not have a primary care doctors, Health Minister Adrian Dix said. See more >

5. Rosie will help make life a bit easier for Maple Ridge student

Rosie is a faithful, even-keeled black lab who’s just completed two years of training as an autism support dog, and is now ready to be at 11-year-old Kailer’s side most hours of the day. See more >

Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP seize drugs, guns, arrest six people during Whalley raid

Police say no charges have yet been laid, as officers examine all evidence seized

Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

Winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/hr

Police investigating after 36-year-old man stabbed at Surrey house party

Surrey RCMP say a 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody

Surrey RCMP looking for ‘high-risk’ missing teen girl

Irene Dan, 13, was last seen in the 17600-block of 104th Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday evening

PHOTOS: Christmas on the Peninsula celebrated in White Rock

Event featured market, crafts, parade

Mitchell named MVP as Stampeders dump Redblacks 27-16 to win Grey Cup

Calgary captures CFL crown after dropping previous two title games

B.C. budget surplus projected to grow despite real estate, ICBC dips

Finance Minister Carole James credits higher income tax revenue

Coroner’s inquest to begin into death of former RCMP spokesman

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted wounds in Abbotsford in 2013

Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect

The bill could receive royal assent and become law a short time later, which would force striking postal workers back to work by noon on Tuesday.

Dolce&Gabbana fiasco shows importance, risks of China market

As retailers pulled their merchandise from shelves, co-founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana went on camera to apologize to the Chinese people.

India cautious as it looks to recover American body

American John Allen Chau was killed by islanders in mid-November after paying fishermen to smuggle him to the island.

Weather Network predicts a “mixed bag” of winter weather for Canada

Western Canada will have warmer than normal temperatures this winter

General Motors to close Oshawa plant, affecting thousands of jobs: source

A spokeswoman for GM Canada said Sunday that the company had “no news or comment tonight”

