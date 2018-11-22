5 to start your day

New parole documents on gangster Jarrod Bacon, details on legislature scandal’s main figure, and more

1. Jarrod Bacon has ‘ongoing influence in gang environment,’ parole board says

The national parole board says Bacon still has ties to inmates known to be linked to the Hells Angels, new documents reveal. The Red Scorpions gang leader is serving time for conspiracy to traffic cocaine in Abbotsford. See more >

2. Heavy snow, hazardous conditions on Coquihalla

A winter storm warning continued early Friday for Highway 5 from Hope to Merritt, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate south of the Coquihalla Summit. See more >

3. Who is Alan Mullen? New face in developing B.C. legislature scandal

At the centre of a tumultuous week at the legislature is a name that won’t be familiar to many casual observers of provincial and Fraser Valley politics: Alan Mullen. See more >

4. ‘Rising sun’ flag flap in Langley high school sparks counter-petition

There aren’t many signatures so far, but a counter-petition has been created in response to an effort that successfully removed a flag associated with Imperial Japan and the Second World War removed from a Langley classroom. See more >

Some Walnut Grove students have mounted an online campaign against allowing a Japanese 'rising sun' flag in their classroom.

5. Surrey CEO is only woman in the world to complete every Ironman

Elizabeth Model is a 92-race Ironman veteran, and she’ll aim for her 100th next year See more >

Just Posted

Suspect in South Surrey BMW theft arrested in Central City: police

20-year-old man to appear in Surrey Provincial Court Monday

Three Surrey Mounties receive awards of merit

They are Superintendent Shawna Baher, Constable Marcell Dehghan and Constable Jamie Rollinson

Woman suffers ‘serious but non-life threatening ’ injuries in Newton hit-and-run

Surrey RCMP seeking witnesses to Thursday morning incident

Puppy love at White Rock’s Kent Street centre

Lunch-program visit ‘highly memorable’

Delta Gymnastics nears end of innovative seniors program

Seniors Can Move helps older folks improve balance and confidence, but needs funding to continue

Disney releases first look at ‘The Lion King’

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its much anticipated live-action retelling of The Lion King.

Take-home sex doll company opens in B.C.

Kamloops woman creates company that rents out sex dolls

VIDEO: Famed B.C. woodcarver’s house ruined by fire

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces

Body found after Hope woman disappeared four months ago

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, 29, went missing without a trace in late July

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Deadline extended to submit electoral reform ballots to Dec. 7

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

15 cats found, trapped in rubber containers, in a central Alberta ditch

The head of an animal welfare group says the cats could have been alongside the road for days

3 more Indigenous youth sue B.C. social worker for exploitation

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of taking money from youths in his care

Cutting down 25 trees costs B.C. man more than $80,000

Former city council candidate illegally dropped alder and maple in pricey Nanaimo neighbourhood

