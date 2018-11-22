5 to start your day

New parole documents on gangster Jarrod Bacon, details on legislature scandal’s main figure, and more

1. Jarrod Bacon has ‘ongoing influence in gang environment,’ parole board says

The national parole board says Bacon still has ties to inmates known to be linked to the Hells Angels, new documents reveal. The Red Scorpions gang leader is serving time for conspiracy to traffic cocaine in Abbotsford. See more >

2. Heavy snow, hazardous conditions on Coquihalla

A winter storm warning continued early Friday for Highway 5 from Hope to Merritt, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate south of the Coquihalla Summit. See more >

#Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the #Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt. It's snowing lightly now and will become heavy this evening. 20 to 30 cm of new #snow accumulation is forecast tonight and early Friday. #BCHwy5 #DriveBC #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/sgl1kOJbeb — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 22, 2018

3. Who is Alan Mullen? New face in developing B.C. legislature scandal

At the centre of a tumultuous week at the legislature is a name that won’t be familiar to many casual observers of provincial and Fraser Valley politics: Alan Mullen. See more >

4. ‘Rising sun’ flag flap in Langley high school sparks counter-petition

There aren’t many signatures so far, but a counter-petition has been created in response to an effort that successfully removed a flag associated with Imperial Japan and the Second World War removed from a Langley classroom. See more >

Some Walnut Grove students have mounted an online campaign against allowing a Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag in their classroom.

5. Surrey CEO is only woman in the world to complete every Ironman

Elizabeth Model is a 92-race Ironman veteran, and she’ll aim for her 100th next year See more >

