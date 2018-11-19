5 to start your day

B.C. cracks down on ‘dirty money,’ homicide detectives investigate Maple Ridge death and more

The B.C. government is asking for any information on money laundering. (Black Press Media files)

1. B.C. asking for tips on ‘dirty money’ in horse racing, real estate, luxury cars

In a Sunday afternoon press release, the province said the portal was launched following the Peter German report released in June on on anti-money laundering in Lower Mainland casinos.

The 247-page report found that a ‘collective’ system failure allowed money laundering to flourish in the region’s casinos. See more >

2. Homicide investigators descend after body found in Maple Ridge

Several men wearing Hells Angels insignia arrived on scene, crossing the police tape to talk to investigators. See more >

3. Controversy erupts over Japanese flag in Langley classroom

Grade 9 student B.J. Moon said the teacher declined to move the flag and told them that other “Asian-descendant” students in the school might find it “disrespectful.” See more >

4. 1st Indigenous woman to start Canadian airline looks to B.C.’s remote regions

Having flown for 15 years, Teara Fraser is one of just six per cent of female pilots who exist in Canada.

But this year, Fraser, who’s Metis, reached a new milestone as the first-ever Indigenous woman in Canada to start an airline from scratch. See more >

5. Mountie left with ‘significant’ injuries after driver attempts to flee traffic stop

Richmond RCMP are looking for a dark coloured, late model Mercedes Benz four-door with tinted windows and a dark interior, as well as abrasion damage on the driver’s side and a possible crack on the windshield. See more >

