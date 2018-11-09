5 to start your day

TransLink CEO says SkyTrain possible but questions budget, convicted child abductor moves to Vancouver and more

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. TransLink CEO weighs in on Surrey’s move from LRT to SkyTrain

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond says it could be possible to build SkyTrain to Langley for a lower cost than initially thought, but not $1.9 billion as Surrey’s new mayor has promised. See more >

2. Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in B.C.

After 13 challenging years in Chilliwack battling to stay in Canada, Nick Cooper may have finally lost the fight to prove to the government he is a changed man. See more >

3. Abbotsford maternity nurse identified as victim of fatal crash in Surrey

Sarah Dhillon, 50, identified in an online obituary, died on the scene of the crash just after midnight on Sunday. See more >

4. Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

The man who abducted a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood, B.C, home in 2011 is now living in Vancouver, police said in a public warning Thursday. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

During this Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists, she introduces us to a socially conscious brand, which means the company is doing something to help others. See more >

