5 to start your day

Rainfall warning for the Lower Mainland, innovative use for old B.C. campaign signs and more

1. Proposal to use recycled campaign signs for homeless shelters attracts interest

A proposal to recycle election yard signs into emergency shelters for the homeless appeared to gain some traction this week, with word the Township of Langley has agreed to give the discarded signs from the municipal elections to Gary Hee, the Township council hopeful who came up with the idea. See more >

2. Deer shot by arrow in Maple Ridge had to be euthanized

The deer was euthanized, because it was suffering and would not have survived the injury. See more >

This injured deer was seen in the Fern Crescent area of Maple Ridge. (Submitted)

3. Last-place candidate claims “fraud” in Langley City election

Serena Oh received 146 votes in total, compared to 2,240 for Peter Fassbender and 2,447 for mayor-elect Val van den Broek. Oh received three per cent of all the votes cast. See more >

Serena Oh, centre, received 146 votes in total. (Black Press Media)

4. Heavy downpours drench Lower Mainland as rainfall warning issued

The agency said the rain was being brought in by a subtropical plume of moisture and could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas and landslides on steep slopes. See more >

Our trick or treat forecast isn't looking too spooky for most of BC. Rain will taper off for many communities by the early evening. This image shows rainfall for 5-8 pm on Halloween. Don't forget to check your local forecast before heading out https://t.co/9Xtkg5qbkX. pic.twitter.com/Bo48eNwoyk — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) October 31, 2018

5. Surrey girl’s death drives ‘amazing’ stem-cell donor recruiting effort

Muskaan Gill was just seven years of age when diagnosed with Krabbe disease, which claimed her life a year later, in 2015. See more >

Muskaan Gill in an undated photo posted to Muskaan Foundation Canada’s website. The Newton-area girl died in 2015, at eight years of age, while waiting for a stem-cell transplant to deal with the Krabbe disease she was diagnosed with a year earlier. (muskaanfoundation.ca)

