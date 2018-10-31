5 to start your day

Dangerous driving penalties skyrocket, Surrey crews on scene of possible ammonia leak in Cloverdale and mpore

1. Reckless driving penalties in B.C. to rise by 20% on Nov. 1

As of Nov. 1, penalty amounts for dangerous, impaired and distracted driving offences will go up by 20 per cent to help cut down ICBC’s nearly $1-billion shortfall. See more >

2. Surrey crews on scene of possible ammonia leak in Cloverdale

Police say everyone in the building has been evacuated and secured, but streets have not been closed in the area. See more >

3. Maple Ridge SPCA investigates Zap-strapped dead cat

“Whether it was mischief … or whether the cat was killed by, let’s say a predator and then some kids found it and decided to do that, obviously extremely problematic.” See more >

4. From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada. See more >

5. Paranormal team investigates haunted Fraser Canyon train station

Just in time for the spookiest night of the year, a group of paranormal investigators visited an abandoned and purportedly haunted Fraser Canyon railway station. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Black Press Media newsrooms win big at Webster Awards

Just Posted

10 years jail following White Rock drug-house pleas

Frederic Dwayne Wilson sentenced in Surrey

Surrey crews on scene of possible ammonia leak in Cloverdale

Police say everyone in the building has been evacuated and secured, but streets have not been closed in the area

Government red tape choking Surrey businesses, survey indicates

About 1,500, or 25 per cent of 6,000 of Surrey Board of Trade’s business contacts, respond to survey

More extreme weather beds for homeless wanted in North Surrey, Newton

B.C.’s extreme weather program launches Nov. 1, with temporary beds called to open when weather worsens

Cloverdale ‘Sabrina’ set will welcome trick-or-treaters on Halloween

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ crew will hand out candy from 4 to 8 p.m.

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

5 to start your day

Dangerous driving penalties skyrocket, Surrey crews on scene of possible ammonia leak in Cloverdale and mpore

Feds say help will come for remote, Indigenous communities without buses

The federal government says it will step in to support remote communities affected by the closure of Greyhound bus operations in western Canada and northern Ontario.

Ottawa, Alberta reach agreement on funding proposal for Calgary 2026 Olympic bid

A Calgary city councillor is expected to introduce a motion today that asks council to kill the city’s potential bid to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games over ongoing concerns about funding.

Bobby Orr shares life in and out of hockey in new book

Bobby Orr shares life in and out of hockey in new book “Bobby: My Story in Pictures”

Prison watchdog slams investigation of deadly riot in Saskatchewan

The 2016 riot involved 185 prisoners and left one inmate dead, eight prisoners injured and a large part of the institution uninhabitable

Woman plans to die on Thursday, says Ottawa is forcing early death

Audrey Parker of Halifax has approached it as a political act

B.C. man arrested in connection to violent home invasion

Six charges are being brought against a man arrested by Nanaimo RCMP

Mom cries to B.C. jury about the last day she saw daughter alive in 1978

The last time Madeline Lanaro saw her 12-year-old daughter alive was just outside Merritt, B.C.

Most Read