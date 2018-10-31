5 to start your day

Dangerous driving penalties skyrocket, Surrey crews on scene of possible ammonia leak in Cloverdale and mpore

1. Reckless driving penalties in B.C. to rise by 20% on Nov. 1

As of Nov. 1, penalty amounts for dangerous, impaired and distracted driving offences will go up by 20 per cent to help cut down ICBC’s nearly $1-billion shortfall. See more >

2. Surrey crews on scene of possible ammonia leak in Cloverdale

Police say everyone in the building has been evacuated and secured, but streets have not been closed in the area. See more >

3. Maple Ridge SPCA investigates Zap-strapped dead cat

“Whether it was mischief … or whether the cat was killed by, let’s say a predator and then some kids found it and decided to do that, obviously extremely problematic.” See more >

4. From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada. See more >

5. Paranormal team investigates haunted Fraser Canyon train station

Just in time for the spookiest night of the year, a group of paranormal investigators visited an abandoned and purportedly haunted Fraser Canyon railway station. See more >

