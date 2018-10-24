Callum Davie was born without a left forearm, and had a prosthetic he uses for bike riding stolen, along with the bike, on Tuesday morning. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge boy looks for missing arm, Metro Vancouverites may have to pay more for parking and more

1. Maple Ridge boy has bike and prosthetic arm stolen

The prosthetic costs approximately $4,000 to $5,000, and a replacement can only be custom made for him after several sessions of measuring and fitting at a specialty manufacturer in Richmond. See more >

2. Metro Vancouver parking fees could rise to help pay for transit

Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson introduced legislation on Tuesday that would bump up the parking rights tax from 21 per cent to 24 per cent. That’s an additional 15 cents per $5 of parking. See more >

3. Pedestrian hurt in ‘serious’ crash near Surrey-Delta border

Police have not yet commented on the victim’s condition, but in a tweet, Delta Police referred to the crash as a “serious collision.” See more >

4. Preliminary inquiry set for man accused of killing Belgian tourist

Sean McKenzie charged with killing Amelie Sakkalis, 28 on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar. See more >

5. 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

It’s believed the engines went into overdrive and stopped working, “so we had some fumes” but no flames. See more >

Just Posted

Close call as crane truck rips tree in half in Surrey

128th Street closed between 97th and 99th avenues

Halloween hot chocolate sale in South Surrey to aid orphans

Morgan Creek youngster Ziyana Moledina to host fourth annual sale on Oct. 31

Riders find podium at South Surrey Junkyard Cross XC race

SORCE Bike Club-hosted event held Sunday at South Surrey Athletic Park

Chilling seance coming to Delta this weekend

‘Theatre of the Dead’ is based off the true story of a cult operating on the West Coast in the 1920s

$450K real estate scheme involved Surrey pastor and son: regulator

BCSC panel finds Steven Maxwell, Alan and Jerry Braun took money from two investors in a fraudulent investment scheme

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

‘Naturally occurring’ anthrax kills 13 bison in northeastern B.C.

Health officials say there is no risk to the public

The latest: Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN; no injuries

The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

