5 to start your day

The mercury’s rising on B.C.’s south coast, a man extradited from Korea on murder charges and more

1. Heat wave hits B.C.’s south coast

Summer is in full swing in B.C. as a heat wave gets ready to descend on the province’s south coast. See more >

2. Man arrested in Maple Ridge in connection with Victoria-area murder

Daniel Creagh faces second-degree murder charge in death of Joseph Gauthier. See more >

Joseph Gauthier. (Facebook)

3. Man charged in 2006 Burnaby murder extradited to Canada from South Korea

28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Burnaby. See more >

4. Coroner to hold inquest into Abbotsford death of RCMP spokesperson

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre had been a 22-year veteran of the RCMP, and had been its spokesperson immediately following the high-profile death of Robert Dziekanski at Vancouver International Airport. See more >

Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in 2013. (Black Press files)

5. Cloverdale’s cancer fundraising country concert surpasses the mark

Organizers confirmed Sunday night that Gone Country – Here for the Cure raised more than $651,000. See more >

