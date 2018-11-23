Lisa Werring, Surrey Christmas Bureau executive director, stands in front of the bureau’s 2018 location at the former Stardust skating rink in Whalley. Families began registering Tuesday morning (Nov. 6). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Westminster Savings donates $5,000 to Surrey Christmas Bureau

Bureau registering families through to Dec. 6

Just as the Surrey Christmas Bureau’s Toy Depot is set to open, the organization is getting a bit of a helping hand.

Westminster Savings, according to a news release from the company, is helping “in a small way” by donating $5,000 to the Surrey Christmas Bureau for Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday, according to the release, takes place each year immediately following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“It’s a global day of giving observed in over 150 countries, when charities, companies and people counter excess consumerism by donating to their favourite causes.”

In 2016, according to givingtuesday.ca website, more than 5,700 partners came together for the fourth annual Giving Tuesday in Canada.

The company’s president and CEO Gavin Toy said giving back to the community is part of Westminster Savings “core purpose.”

“Westminster Savings’ vision is to enrich the lives of our customers and the communities we serve. So, I am pleased to announce a $5,000 donation to the Surrey Christmas Bureau,” said Toy. “They are the largest Christmas Bureau in the province and serve over 2,000 low-income families, ensuring that they have access to new toys and books, groceries, clothing and other household items during the holiday season.”

Westminster Corporate Savings Centre will also take part in a drive “to encourage employees to donate books and toys to the Surrey Christmas Bureau.”

The bureau’s Toy Depot is set to open on Nov. 28 and will run until Dec. 22. The Surrey Christmas Bureau began registering families on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at the former Stardust rink in Whalley, located at 10240 City Parkway.

RELATED: Surrey Christmas Bureau ready to roll in well-known Whalley building

RELATED: Surrey Christmas Bureau begins registering families for holiday season

Lisa Werring, Surrey Christmas Bureau executive director, previously told the Now-Leader that the organization aims to register 100 people per day.

The Surrey Christmas Bureau, according to its website, is open for registration Mondays through Saturdays until Dec. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Werring said she’s anticipating the bureau will register more than 2,000 families this year.


